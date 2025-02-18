Johnny Depp may play in the new Pirates of the Caribbean - media

Disney is allegedly preparing to start production on a new installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, and there are rumors that Johnny Depp may return to the role of Captain Jack Sparrow. This was reported by The DisInsider, according to UNN.

The franchise's producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, has previously stated that two alternative scenarios are in development: one that may involve Depp's return and another that does not. The decision depends on whether Disney and the actor can reconcile after the scandal that arose from his lawsuit with Amber Heard.

Although it would be easier for Disney to move forward without the actor, according to The DisInsider, there is information that suggests that the actor will return to his role.

It is reported that Walt Disney Studios is preparing to start filming the next part of the movie in one of the Hollywood sound pavilions. Although there are no official deadlines for the start of production yet, the publication's sources claim that Johnny Depp will appear in the new movie.

Unfortunately, we were unable to obtain any other details about the production. And we have not found another source to verify the information. That's why we decided to publish this piece of information as a "rumor" rather than an "exclusive". For this reason, as with any other rumor we publish on the site, we also want to encourage readers to take it with a grain of salt - at least until Disney or any of the major traders confirm or deny it - the media notes.

Earlier, various rumors about the next Pirates of the Caribbean movie appeared on the Internet. Some of them concerned a potential restart of the franchise starring Ayo Edebiri, while others were about a separate movie with Margot Robbie that would introduce new characters in the same universe.

Despite last year's rumors that this project was closed, franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer dispelled them, saying: "I think this script will come out at some point. We've developed two different stories for Pirates, and one of them will develop first, so that's what we're working on to try to make that one happen.

