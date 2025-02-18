Johnny Depp may play in the new Pirates of the Caribbean - media

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 33779 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 56951 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 101549 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 62208 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 114261 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100385 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112664 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116647 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 151364 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115144 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Johnny Depp may play in the new Pirates of the Caribbean - media

Johnny Depp may play in the new Pirates of the Caribbean - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 158354 views

Disney plans to shoot the new Pirates of the Caribbean movie in Hollywood pavilions. According to unofficial information, Johnny Depp may return to the role of Captain Jack Sparrow.

Disney is allegedly preparing to start production on a new installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, and there are rumors that Johnny Depp may return to the role of Captain Jack Sparrow. This was reported by The DisInsider, according to UNN.

Details 

The franchise's producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, has previously stated that two alternative scenarios are in development: one that may involve Depp's return and another that does not. The decision depends on whether Disney and the actor can reconcile after the scandal that arose from his lawsuit with Amber Heard.

Although it would be easier for Disney to move forward without the actor, according to The DisInsider, there is information that suggests that the actor will return to his role.

Film with Oleksandr Rudynsky wins BAFTA: actor dedicates award to his fallen friend17.02.25, 10:20 • 25511 views

It is reported that Walt Disney Studios is preparing to start filming the next part of the movie in one of the Hollywood sound pavilions. Although there are no official deadlines for the start of production yet, the publication's sources claim that Johnny Depp will appear in the new movie.

Unfortunately, we were unable to obtain any other details about the production. And we have not found another source to verify the information. That's why we decided to publish this piece of information as a "rumor" rather than an "exclusive". For this reason, as with any other rumor we publish on the site, we also want to encourage readers to take it with a grain of salt - at least until Disney or any of the major traders confirm or deny it

- the media notes.

Earlier, various rumors about the next Pirates of the Caribbean movie appeared on the Internet. Some of them concerned a potential restart of the franchise starring Ayo Edebiri, while others were about a separate movie with Margot Robbie that would introduce new characters in the same universe.

Despite last year's rumors that this project was closed, franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer dispelled them, saying: "I think this script will come out at some point. We've developed two different stories for Pirates, and one of them will develop first, so that's what we're working on to try to make that one happen.

Kate Winslet makes her directorial debut with a comedy drama for Netflix17.02.25, 12:57 • 129607 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the WorldUNN Lite
netflixNetflix

