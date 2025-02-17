Kate Winslet makes her directorial debut with a comedy drama for Netflix

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 7940 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 51386 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 75330 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106378 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 76736 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117806 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101131 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113064 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116708 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153614 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 89562 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 57016 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 25030 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 86429 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 46382 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106380 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117806 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153615 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144239 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176570 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 46382 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 86429 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134371 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136272 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164512 views
Kate Winslet makes her directorial debut with a comedy drama for Netflix

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 129608 views

Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet will make her directorial debut with the comedy drama Goodbye June for Netflix. She will also produce and star in a movie about a sibling reunion.

The Titanic actress will direct, produce and star in the film Goodbye June.

Transmits UNN with reference to The Hollywood Reporter.

Details

Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet is working on pre-production for her directorial debut, Goodbye June, which will be shot in the UK for Netflix. Kate Winslet will star in and produce the film, which will also star Toni Collette, Johnny Flynn, Andrea Riseborough, Timothy Spall and Helen Mirren. Joe Anders, Winslet's son by ex-husband Sam Mendes, wrote the script.

Netflix describes Goodbye June as a "touching yet humorous" drama "in which a fractured group of siblings come together under unexpected and challenging circumstances.

Eovidkovo

"Goodbye June is a contemporary fictional drama about a fractured group of siblings who come together under sudden and difficult circumstances.

Set in contemporary England, the film revolves around "a fractured group of siblings who come together under sudden and difficult circumstances," according to the synopsis. Winslet will play the role of photojournalist Lee Miller in the movie.

Recall

The film Rock, Scissors, Paper starring Alexander Rudinsky won the Best British Short Film nomination. The actor dedicated the BAFTA award to his friend Yevhen Svitlychnyi, who died at the front.

Tilda Swinton turns out to be a supporter of the Israeli boycott movement: famous actress supports BDS movement at Berlinale14.02.25, 17:30 • 158163 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldUNN Lite
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
netflixNetflix

Contact us about advertising