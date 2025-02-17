Kate Winslet makes her directorial debut with a comedy drama for Netflix

The Titanic actress will direct, produce and star in the film Goodbye June.

Transmits UNN with reference to The Hollywood Reporter.

Details

Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet is working on pre-production for her directorial debut, Goodbye June, which will be shot in the UK for Netflix. Kate Winslet will star in and produce the film, which will also star Toni Collette, Johnny Flynn, Andrea Riseborough, Timothy Spall and Helen Mirren. Joe Anders, Winslet's son by ex-husband Sam Mendes, wrote the script.

Netflix describes Goodbye June as a "touching yet humorous" drama "in which a fractured group of siblings come together under unexpected and challenging circumstances.

Recall

