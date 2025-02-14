Tilda Swinton turns out to be a supporter of the Israeli boycott movement: famous actress supports BDS movement at Berlinale

The famous actress announced her commitment to the controversial BDS movement at a press conference on the occasion of the opening of the 75th Berlin Film Festival, UNN reports with reference to Bild.

At a press conference at the Berlin Film Festival on Friday, February 14, Oscar winner Tilda Swinton emphasized her closeness to the controversial BDS movement.

BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) stands for Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions, which are aimed, among other things, at products from Israel and cooperation with the country in the field of culture and science. In Germany, where Berlinale is still taking place, the argumentation models and methods of the BDS movement are considered anti-Semitic.

Today, a famous actress added fuel to the fire when she was asked what she thinks about BDS.

I'm a big fan and have a lot of respect for ВDS. But I decided that it was more important for me to come, I thought it was potentially more useful for all of our affairs. In short, it was my personal choice, for which I take full responsibility. At the same time, I have great respect and understanding for the fact that people have to find ways to be effective and strong when everything is against you - Tilda Swinton explained her position

At the opening of the Berlinale on Thursday, February 13, Tilda Swinton received the Lifetime Achievement Award. In her acceptance speech, she said: "Mass murder, committed by the state and facilitated by the international community, is now actively terrorizing more than one part of our world, condemned by the very bodies that were created by man specifically to monitor those things on Earth that are unacceptable to the human community.

Hamas and Israel have already signed a ceasefire agreement.

On February 13, the Berlin International Film Festival, which is recognized as one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world, started. Among the films presented will be the Ukrainian film A Tape of Time.

