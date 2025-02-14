Tilda Swinton turns out to be a supporter of the Israeli boycott movement: famous actress supports BDS movement at Berlinale

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 17985 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 59222 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 83203 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 108388 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 82088 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 119206 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101470 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113120 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116761 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154530 views

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 95977 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 64125 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 33545 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 95489 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 56196 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 108390 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 119208 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154531 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145060 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 177346 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 56196 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 95489 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134649 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136554 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164750 views
Actual
Tilda Swinton turns out to be a supporter of the Israeli boycott movement: famous actress supports BDS movement at Berlinale

Tilda Swinton turns out to be a supporter of the Israeli boycott movement: famous actress supports BDS movement at Berlinale

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 158164 views

Oscar-winning actress Tilda Swinton expressed support for the BDS movement at the Berlin Film Festival. The actress received a lifetime achievement award and delivered a critical speech about state violence.

The famous actress announced her commitment to the controversial BDS movement at a press conference on the occasion of the opening of the 75th Berlin Film Festival, UNN reports with reference to Bild.

At a press conference at the Berlin Film Festival on Friday, February 14, Oscar winner Tilda Swinton emphasized her closeness to the controversial BDS movement.

BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) stands for Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions, which are aimed, among other things, at products from Israel and cooperation with the country in the field of culture and science. In Germany, where Berlinale is still taking place, the argumentation models and methods of the BDS movement  are considered anti-Semitic.

 Today, a famous actress added fuel to the fire when she was asked what she thinks about BDS.

I'm a big fan and have a lot of respect for ВDS. But I decided that it was more important for me to come, I thought it was potentially more useful for all of our affairs. In short, it was my personal choice, for which I take full responsibility. At the same time, I have great respect and understanding for the fact that people have to find ways to be effective and strong when everything is against you

- Tilda Swinton explained her position 

At the opening of the Berlinale on Thursday, February 13, Tilda Swinton received the Lifetime Achievement Award. In her acceptance speech, she said: "Mass murder, committed by the state and facilitated by the international community, is now actively terrorizing more than one part of our world, condemned by the very bodies that were created by man specifically to monitor those things on Earth that are unacceptable to the human community.

Recall

Hamas and Israel have already signed a ceasefire agreement.

On February 13, the Berlin International Film Festival, which is recognized as one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world, started. Among the films presented will be the Ukrainian film A Tape of Time.

Trump trusts putin to end the war14.02.25, 03:15 • 72825 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsUNN Lite
israelIsrael
donald-trumpDonald Trump
germanyGermany

