Trump trusts putin to end the war

11:57 AM • 19181 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

09:54 AM • 60272 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

09:29 AM • 84171 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

09:20 AM • 108677 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

08:41 AM • 82854 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

February 28, 06:23 AM • 119414 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 27, 10:22 PM • 101510 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113129 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

February 27, 01:35 PM • 116769 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154672 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 96724 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 64966 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 34494 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 96545 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 57354 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 108654 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 119395 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154664 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145186 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 177466 views
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 57354 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 96545 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134679 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136585 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164775 views
Trump trusts putin to end the war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 72826 views

Trump said he trusted putin to end the war in Ukraine. He accused Biden of provoking the conflict over Ukraine's possible membership in the alliance.

Trump said he trusts putin to end the war in Ukraine. This was reported by AP, UNN reports.

Details

According to US President Donald Trump, putin "would like to see something happen" in this direction. 

At the same time, Trump again criticized former President Joe Biden, accusing him of contributing to the escalation of the war. He believes that Biden's statement about Ukraine's possible future membership in NATO was one of the key factors that influenced the kremlin's decision. 

The US president also said that the invasion of the terrorist country was provoked by the weakness of the US and its NATO allies, which became apparent after the chaotic withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. 

Among the other reasons for the aggression, Trump cited russia's expulsion from the G8 after the annexation of Crimea in 2014, noting that this could have spurred putin to further actions.

Trump proposes trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping and Putin13.02.25, 22:39 • 102413 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
ukraineUkraine

