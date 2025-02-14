Trump said he trusts putin to end the war in Ukraine. This was reported by AP, UNN reports.

Details

According to US President Donald Trump, putin "would like to see something happen" in this direction.

At the same time, Trump again criticized former President Joe Biden, accusing him of contributing to the escalation of the war. He believes that Biden's statement about Ukraine's possible future membership in NATO was one of the key factors that influenced the kremlin's decision.

The US president also said that the invasion of the terrorist country was provoked by the weakness of the US and its NATO allies, which became apparent after the chaotic withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

Among the other reasons for the aggression, Trump cited russia's expulsion from the G8 after the annexation of Crimea in 2014, noting that this could have spurred putin to further actions.

