Russia has brought a whole armada of ships with "Calibers" into the Black Sea - Navy

The occupiers brought 15 ships to the Black Sea, 5 of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 34 missiles. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN .

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on 02.05.2025, there are no enemy ships in the Azov Seas. At the same time, there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles.

Over the past day, the Kerch Strait was crossed in the interests of the Russian Federation: to the Black Sea - 8 ships, 7 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus Strait; to the Sea of Azov - 2 ships, 1 of which continued to move from the Bosporus Strait - the statement reads.

The Ukrainian Navy emphasizes that the aggressor country continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by turning off automatic identification systems on ships. This creates a threat to navigation safety and violates the principles of open navigation.

Let us remind you

On March 25, the United States and Ukraine agreed on measures to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea. In particular, it is planned to exclude the use of force and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the ceasefire in the Black Sea is one of Ukraine's greatest achievements in the negotiation process.

140 combat clashes on the front: the enemy launched 78 air strikes - General Staff