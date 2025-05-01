140 combat clashes on the front: the enemy launched 78 air strikes - General Staff

$41.470.09
"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 34254 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 83756 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 92408 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 103948 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 110188 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 286863 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 154286 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 170229 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 226090 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 254593 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Publications
Exclusives
Deliberate provocation against the friendship of countries: the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland reacted to the flag incident

May 1, 10:34 AM • 63071 views

Again frosts: Didenko warns of a drop in temperature at night, as well as rain in western Ukraine

May 1, 10:41 AM • 56288 views

Is Tom Cruise starting a new romance? The movie star was spotted in the company of Cuban actress Ana de Armas, 62-year-old Hollywood actor

May 1, 01:27 PM • 23173 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

May 1, 01:28 PM • 25414 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 93062 views
May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 93154 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 193208 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 286863 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 221739 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 256109 views
Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

07:32 PM • 602 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

07:09 PM • 1544 views

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

04:52 PM • 14355 views

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

02:10 PM • 22669 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

May 1, 01:28 PM • 25475 views
140 combat clashes on the front: the enemy launched 78 air strikes - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 358 views

Since the beginning of the day on May 1, 140 combat clashes have taken place on the front. Russian invaders launched 78 air strikes and used 139 guided bombs.

140 combat clashes on the front: the enemy launched 78 air strikes - General Staff

Since the beginning of May 1, 140 combat clashes have taken place on the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that today, Russian invaders launched three missile and 78 air strikes, used five missiles and 139 guided bombs, involved 1091 kamikaze drones and carried out 4193 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped two enemy attacks near Vovchansk and in the direction of Novovasylivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor carried out five offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Novosynove, Hlushkivka, Nova Kruglyakivka and Zahryzove. The Defense Forces successfully stopped all attacks.

In the Liman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 21 times in the areas of Nadiya, Yampolivka, Kolodyazy and in the direction of Hrekivka and Zelena Dolyna. Three enemy attacks are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked in the direction of Verkhnyokamyanske and Hryhorivka. In total, four combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day, which our defenders have successfully stopped.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Novomarkove and in the direction of Bila Hora. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.

Vance stated that there is a "very large gap" between the positions of Ukraine and the Russian Federation regarding the end of the war. 01.05.25, 17:26 • 7858 views

In the Toretsk direction, today our soldiers repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Druzhba and in the direction of Diliivka. One combat clash is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked 52 times in the areas of the settlements of Yelizavetivka, Promin, Vodyane Druhe, Oleksandropil, Malinivka, Lisivka, Dachenske, Kotline, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Nadiivka, Novoleksandrivka, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Andriivka, as well as in the direction of Pokrovsk, Romanivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Nova Poltavka, Myrolyubivka and Oleksiivka. 11 combat clashes are still ongoing.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 119 occupiers, 65 of them irrevocably. Two units of automotive equipment, a satellite terminal, eight UAVs were also destroyed, and one enemy infantry fighting vehicle and a cannon were damaged

- the report says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy made six attempts to break through our defense in the areas of Kostyantynopol, Privilne and Vilne Pole. The Defense Forces successfully stopped all attacks by the invaders.

The occupiers launched air strikes on Zaliznychne, which is in the Huliaipil direction.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders tried to advance near Lobkove, Kamyanske and Stepove. Ukrainians repelled all four attacks. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Novodanilivka, Orikhiv and Novoandriivka.

Global military spending hits record high since Cold War, Ukraine up 2.9% - SIPRI28.04.25, 08:36 • 3218 views

In the Pridniprovsky direction, our troops stopped one enemy attack. At the same time, the invaders launched air strikes on Kherson and Tyagintsi.

In the Kurakhove direction, 31 combat clashes took place today. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched 13 air strikes, dropped a total of 18 guided bombs and carried out 158 artillery shellings, including five from multiple rocket launch systems.

"The operational situation in the remaining directions has not undergone any significant changes," the General Staff added.

Let us remind you

Military personnel of the TCC without combat experience and without restrictions on health status will be sent to units that are fighting. Wounded soldiers unfit for service in combat units will be appointed to their places. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced such a decision.

Artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine effectively destroyed the Russian self-propelled gun "Msta-S"29.04.25, 05:17 • 36540 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
