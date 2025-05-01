140 combat clashes on the front: the enemy launched 78 air strikes - General Staff

Since the beginning of May 1, 140 combat clashes have taken place on the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that today, Russian invaders launched three missile and 78 air strikes, used five missiles and 139 guided bombs, involved 1091 kamikaze drones and carried out 4193 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped two enemy attacks near Vovchansk and in the direction of Novovasylivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor carried out five offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Novosynove, Hlushkivka, Nova Kruglyakivka and Zahryzove. The Defense Forces successfully stopped all attacks.

In the Liman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 21 times in the areas of Nadiya, Yampolivka, Kolodyazy and in the direction of Hrekivka and Zelena Dolyna. Three enemy attacks are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked in the direction of Verkhnyokamyanske and Hryhorivka. In total, four combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day, which our defenders have successfully stopped.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Novomarkove and in the direction of Bila Hora. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.

Vance stated that there is a "very large gap" between the positions of Ukraine and the Russian Federation regarding the end of the war.

In the Toretsk direction, today our soldiers repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Druzhba and in the direction of Diliivka. One combat clash is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked 52 times in the areas of the settlements of Yelizavetivka, Promin, Vodyane Druhe, Oleksandropil, Malinivka, Lisivka, Dachenske, Kotline, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Nadiivka, Novoleksandrivka, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Andriivka, as well as in the direction of Pokrovsk, Romanivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Nova Poltavka, Myrolyubivka and Oleksiivka. 11 combat clashes are still ongoing.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 119 occupiers, 65 of them irrevocably. Two units of automotive equipment, a satellite terminal, eight UAVs were also destroyed, and one enemy infantry fighting vehicle and a cannon were damaged - the report says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy made six attempts to break through our defense in the areas of Kostyantynopol, Privilne and Vilne Pole. The Defense Forces successfully stopped all attacks by the invaders.

The occupiers launched air strikes on Zaliznychne, which is in the Huliaipil direction.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders tried to advance near Lobkove, Kamyanske and Stepove. Ukrainians repelled all four attacks. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Novodanilivka, Orikhiv and Novoandriivka.

Global military spending hits record high since Cold War, Ukraine up 2.9% - SIPRI

In the Pridniprovsky direction, our troops stopped one enemy attack. At the same time, the invaders launched air strikes on Kherson and Tyagintsi.

In the Kurakhove direction, 31 combat clashes took place today. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched 13 air strikes, dropped a total of 18 guided bombs and carried out 158 artillery shellings, including five from multiple rocket launch systems.

"The operational situation in the remaining directions has not undergone any significant changes," the General Staff added.

Let us remind you

Military personnel of the TCC without combat experience and without restrictions on health status will be sent to units that are fighting. Wounded soldiers unfit for service in combat units will be appointed to their places. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced such a decision.

Artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine effectively destroyed the Russian self-propelled gun "Msta-S"