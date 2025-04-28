Global military spending hits record high since Cold War, Ukraine up 2.9% - SIPRI

$41.690.00
47.420.00
ukenru
Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal
April 27, 07:17 PM • 7280 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 18535 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 47778 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 92538 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 86575 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 63754 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 127287 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 66318 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 51841 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 51237 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+8°
1.7m/s
43%
762 mm
Popular news

"It's like a surrender": German Defense Minister criticizes Trump's proposal on Ukraine

April 27, 08:06 PM • 13313 views

"A sign of US weakness": Senate Democratic leader harshly criticizes Trump over Ukraine

April 27, 09:18 PM • 11644 views

Azov soldiers showed the interrogation of Russians who stormed positions on scooters

April 27, 09:35 PM • 9100 views

In Kyiv, a drunk woman fell from an electric scooter: now she will pay a fine of 17,000

April 27, 09:58 PM • 9694 views

Foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine: Britain warned of the risk of lawsuits from Russia regarding human rights - The Telegraph

04:19 AM • 4608 views
Publications

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 127287 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 105227 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 134012 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 184329 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 342646 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Oleksandr Usyk

Kim Jong Un

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Iran

China

Washington, D.C.

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 92538 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 40171 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 75772 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 66721 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 70385 views
Actual

Truth Social

The Washington Post

Tesla Model Y

Fox News

FAB-250

Global military spending hits record high since Cold War, Ukraine up 2.9% - SIPRI

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

In 2024, global military spending rose to $2.7 trillion, the sharpest increase since the Cold War. Ukraine's expenses amounted to $64.7 billion, which is equivalent to 43% of Russia's expenses.

Global military spending hits record high since Cold War, Ukraine up 2.9% - SIPRI

An unprecedented increase in global military spending was recorded in 2024 amid rising spending in Europe, with Ukraine's total military spending increasing by 2.9% to $64.7 billion, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said in a new report on April 28, UNN writes.

Global military spending reached $2,718 billion in 2024, an increase of 9.4% in real terms from 2023 and the sharpest annual increase since at least the end of the Cold War

- the report said.

Military spending, as indicated, increased in all regions of the world, especially rapidly in Europe and the Middle East. The five largest military spenders - the United States, China, russia, Germany and India - accounted for 60% of the global volume, with aggregate spending amounting to $1,635 billion, according to new SIPRI data.

Global military spending shows the sharpest increase since the end of the Cold War

Global military spending rose to $2,718 billion in 2024, the 10th consecutive year of growth. The world's 15 largest spending countries in 2024 all increased their military spending. The global military burden - the share of global gross domestic product (GDP) allocated to military spending - increased to 2.5 percent in 2024.

"More than 100 countries around the world increased their military spending in 2024. As governments increasingly prioritize military security, often at the expense of other budget items, the economic and social trade-offs can have significant consequences for societies for many years to come," said Xiao Liang, a researcher at SIPRI's Military Spending and Arms Production Program.

European spending growth leads to global growth

Military spending in Europe (including russia) rose by 17 percent to $693 billion and became the main driver of global growth in 2024.

As the war in Ukraine lasted for the third year, military spending continued to grow across the continent, bringing European military spending above the level recorded at the end of the Cold War. All European countries increased their military spending in 2024, with the exception of Malta

- the report said.

Military spending by russia, as indicated, reached an estimated $149 billion in 2024, up 38 percent from 2023 and double that of 2015. This accounted for 7.1 percent of russia's GDP and 19 percent of all government spending by russia.

Ukraine's total military spending increased by 2.9 percent to $64.7 billion, equivalent to 43 percent of russia's spending. Ukraine in 2024 had the largest military burden among all countries, at 34 percent of GDP

- reported in SIPRI.

"russia has again significantly increased its military spending, widening the spending gap with Ukraine," said Diego Lopez da Silva, Senior Researcher at SIPRI's Military Spending and Arms Production Program. - Currently, Ukraine is directing all of its tax revenues to its military needs. In such a limited fiscal space, it will be difficult for Ukraine to continue to increase its military spending."

Several Central and Western European countries faced unprecedented growth in their military spending in 2024, amid the implementation of new spending commitments and large-scale procurement plans. Germany's military spending increased by 28 percent to $88.5 billion, making it the largest spender in Central and Western Europe and the fourth largest in the world. Poland's military spending increased by 31 percent to $38.0 billion in 2024, or 4.2 percent of Poland's GDP.

"For the first time since reunification, Germany has become the largest military spender in Western Europe, thanks to the special €100 billion defense fund announced in 2022," said Lorenzo Scarazzato, a researcher at SIPRI's Military Spending and Arms Production Program. - The latest political measures taken in Germany and many other European countries indicate that Europe has entered a period of high and growing military spending, which is likely to continue in the foreseeable future."

Ukraine has become a global leader in arms imports: what the new SIPRI report showed10.03.2025, 08:59 • 50005 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
India
Germany
China
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$66.06
Bitcoin
$94,039.00
S&P 500
$5,515.95
Tesla
$285.47
Газ TTF
$32.43
Золото
$3,309.70
Ethereum
$1,787.83