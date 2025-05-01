$41.470.09
After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7896 views

Japanese director Takashi Miike will shoot a new version of "Bad Lieutenant" in Tokyo. The film will star Lily James, Shun Oguri, and Liv Morgan.

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

Takashi Miike will shoot the film "Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo", which will be released on the international market in Cannes. The film will be produced in the USA. The film will star Lily James, Shun Oguri, Liv Morgan and others.

UNN reports with reference to Deadline.

Details

"Bad Policeman" will be screened again. This time, after the artistic works of Abel Ferrara and Werner Herzog - in 1992 and 2009, respectively, Takashi Miike will be shooting the new film.

It is known that Miike is a prolific Japanese author. He is known for working with what many perceive as "dirt" and, according to observers of modern cinema, turning it into "high art." His films include "Audition" and "13 Assassins."

Reference

The film "Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo" will tell the story of a corrupt law enforcement officer who becomes involved in a complicated case after a mysterious FBI agent arrives in Tokyo to investigate the disappearance of a politician's daughter.

From the history of previous versions

"Bad Lieutenant" is a 1992 neo-noir police drama directed by Abel Ferrara starring Harvey Keitel. The film also starred Victor Argo and Paul Calderon.

The screenplay was written by Ferrara in collaboration with actress-model Zoe Lund. The film was shown in the "Special Look" section of the 1992 Cannes Film Festival.

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"24.04.25, 17:13 • 74557 views

The film takes place in New York, which looks like a creepy and uncomfortable city. The New York police lieutenant is the embodiment of a "bad cop."

The film is considered Harvey Keitel's benefit.

His hero is a hustling sinner who dreams of two incompatible things - leaving life and the opportunity to atone for his sins.

- they write in the review in the social network.

In 2009, director Werner Herzog moved the action of his remake of Abel Ferrara's "Bad Lieutenant" from New York to New Orleans, which was a victim of Hurricane Katrina, looting and corruption. Then the author of the film changed the name of the hero and invited the "wild at heart" Nicolas Cage to play the main role.

Production of the new version of "Bad Lieutenant" will begin in May of this year.

The film will star British actress Lily James, known for her roles in the high-profile miniseries "Pam and Tommy" and the film adaptation of "Cinderella", Japanese actor Shun Oguri ("Godzilla vs. Kong", "Crows Zero"), as well as "WOW" superstar Liv Morgan, who will make the leap from rope villainy to neo-noir mystery. Jeremy Thomas of Recorded Picture Company, Sam Pressman of Pressman Film and Japanese partners Nippon TV and OLM will produce.

Martin Scorsese announces film featuring "last extensive interview" with Pope Francis01.05.25, 11:02 • 8308 views

The international rights to the film will be sold by Neon (Anora) at the Cannes Film Festival.

In addition to "Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, the company is also presenting Joachim Trier's "Sentimental Value", Julia Ducourno's "Alpha", Raul Peck's "Orwell" and Michael Angelo Covino's "Splitsville" on the Croisette.

Comment

Here's what Sam Pressman, CEO of Pressman Film, says.

Director Miike offers a new fearless vision of Bad Lieutenant, a character defined by the author. Just as masters Ferrara and Herzog created films that are radically different from their own voices, Miike's adaptation is relentlessly wild and unique.

"My father, Edward R. Pressman, always believed that this story of corruption, both in the police and in the human soul, has a global resonance. To realize this next evolution now in Tokyo with director Miike, NEON and my father's lifelong friend Jeremy Thomas - all of whom truly believe in the power of independent cinema - is both an honor and a dream come true," he added.

Recall

The Cannes Film Festival hosted the premiere of a new feature film by the director of "The Godfather".

In 2024, low-budget horror films became the most profitable, topping the Deadline rating. Among the leaders are: "A Quiet Place: Day One", "Nosferatu" and "Smile 2".

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way28.04.25, 16:22 • 90843 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

