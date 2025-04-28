"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

The film starring Michael B. Jordan has exceeded all expectations and proved that it is a real cinematic event. UNN reports with reference to Forbes and Variety.

Details

The horror film "Sinners" has achieved record collections, collecting an impressive $161.6 million in worldwide collections in just two weekends.

The new film by director Ryan Coogler remained at the top of the American box office this weekend, grossing $45 million in a few days.

Ticket sales fell by only 6% compared to the initial $48 million, for the previous weekend. In total, "Sinners" collected $122.5 million in North America.



Reference

"Sinners" is a complex horror film: the film combines elements of drama, action and musical in a southern gothic setting. Starring Michael B. Jordan. The film tells about twin brothers (Michael B. Jordan) who return to their hometown to start over. But in their hometown, evil lurks to meet them.

Interesting fact

"Sinners" crossed the $100 million mark in just nine days in US theaters, becoming the fourth horror film to gross $200 million in the United States.

Box Office

The following are in the ranking of the highest grossing:

a re-release of "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" dedicated to the 20th anniversary - second place with $25.2 million ($42.2 million worldwide);

the third place in the US box office this weekend is the film "The Accountant 2" starring Ben Affleck ($24.5 million);

"Minecraft", an adaptation of the popular video game, ranks fourth with $22.7 million.

