Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 3230 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
02:15 PM • 9658 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
02:07 PM • 7134 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

01:08 PM • 10252 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
12:59 PM • 15734 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
12:30 PM • 16052 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

12:00 PM • 11698 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 17031 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 64347 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 57278 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3728 views

The horror film "Creed" directed by Ryan Coogler, starring Michael B. Jordan, has grossed $161.6 million in global box office in two weekends. In the American box office, it pushed "Minecraft" out of the way.

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

The film starring Michael B. Jordan has exceeded all expectations and proved that it is a real cinematic event. UNN reports with reference to Forbes and Variety.

Details

The horror film "Sinners" has achieved record collections, collecting an impressive $161.6 million in worldwide collections in just two weekends.

The new film by director Ryan Coogler remained at the top of the American box office this weekend, grossing $45 million in a few days.

Ticket sales fell by only 6% compared to the initial $48 million, for the previous weekend. In total, "Sinners" collected $122.5 million in North America.

Reference

"Sinners" is a complex horror film: the film combines elements of drama, action and musical in a southern gothic setting. Starring Michael B. Jordan. The film tells about twin brothers (Michael B. Jordan) who return to their hometown to start over. But in their hometown, evil lurks to meet them.

Interesting fact

"Sinners" crossed the $100 million mark in just nine days in US theaters, becoming the fourth horror film to gross $200 million in the United States.

Box Office

The following are in the ranking of the highest grossing:

  • a re-release of "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" dedicated to the 20th anniversary - second place with $25.2 million ($42.2 million worldwide);
    • the third place in the US box office this weekend is the film "The Accountant 2" starring Ben Affleck ($24.5 million);
      • "Minecraft", an adaptation of the popular video game, ranks fourth with $22.7 million.

        Let us remind you

        In 2025, the film "Predator: Wastelands" by Dan Trachtenberg will be released. The main character will unite with the Predator against evil, which makes the film unique in the franchise.

        Marvel presented the second trailer for the film "Fantastic Four", where the team saves the world from Galactus. The events unfold in an alternative Marvel multiverse.

        Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"24.04.25, 17:13 • 74162 views

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        Ihor Telezhnikov

