Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

Ben Affleck's children - 19-year-old Violet, 16-year-old Seraphina, and 13-year-old Samuel - do not hide their critical attitude towards some of the Hollywood star's films, stating this directly to Affleck during joint viewing. This was the case with a number of artistic works to which Lopez's ex-husband is related.

Hollywood actor Ben Affleck told viewers of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (a popular late-night talk show in the US) that his children Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel "do not censor their criticism"

They sit next to me, watch the movie, and during the viewing they say, "This is terrible." I mean, it's terrible. Why did you do this? - Affleck explained the reaction of his children.

The owner of numerous film awards: three "Golden Globes", two "Oscars" joked that teenagers could at least "wait" until the end of the film before "roasting" it.

Affleck also told Jimmy Kimmel which specific film the trio of his offspring criticized. According to the Hollywood star, it was about "Armageddon." During the COVID-19 pandemic, the children and their father were figuring out whether to watch it, and according to Affleck, his children called Michael Bay's film "stupid."

All the children were at home [during quarantine], and I said, "Hey, let's watch a movie - Affleck recalled

Almost immediately it was like, "What? What is this? ... Are you kidding me?" - he said on Jimmy Kimmel's show.

Later, his son said, "This doesn't make sense," - Affleck continued.

This film is not based on logic! This is not one of the criteria by which we created it! - Affleck tried to explain.

Then the star of the film "Pearl Harbor" found out that his children are fans of his latest project, which will premiere in the coming days.

"They liked it," he noted. Affleck admitted that at first he thought there was some "trick" in their unexpected praise.

What? You really liked it? - the actor asked.

Yes, it was good

At the same time, the children seemed to be shocked, as if the star dad was lucky, and some magical event happened. Because they told him that he did it well!

