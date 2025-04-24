Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

$41.670.15
"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv
12:42 PM • 15459 views

11:00 AM • 34819 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 24, 08:13 AM • 72858 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 128644 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 159628 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 221384 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 107845 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 182416 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 61398 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 42867 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 79434 views

Trump puts Europe before a choice: support for Ukraine or recognition of the annexation of Crimea - FT

April 24, 08:18 AM • 11236 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 40135 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

11:00 AM • 42398 views

The first minutes after the Russian strike on Kyiv: Biloshitskyi showed the video

12:26 PM • 18809 views
11:00 AM • 42524 views

April 23, 02:18 PM • 221384 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 127222 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 182416 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 135240 views
Donald Trump

Vitali Klitschko

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Cyril Ramaphosa

Andrzej Duda

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

South Africa

France

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

03:17 PM • 336 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

02:13 PM • 4628 views

April 24, 08:47 AM • 40226 views

April 24, 06:58 AM • 79525 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 53038 views
Telegram

Financial Times

The New York Times

9K720 Iskander

KAB-250

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4464 views

Ben Affleck revealed that his children Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel harshly evaluate his film works, frankly expressing their criticism during movie screenings.

Ben Affleck's children - 19-year-old Violet, 16-year-old Seraphina, and 13-year-old Samuel - do not hide their critical attitude towards some of the Hollywood star's films, stating this directly to Affleck during joint viewing. This was the case with a number of artistic works to which Lopez's ex-husband is related.

UNN reports with reference to Page Six.

Hollywood actor Ben Affleck told viewers of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (a popular late-night talk show in the US) that his children Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel "do not censor their criticism"

They sit next to me, watch the movie, and during the viewing they say, "This is terrible." I mean, it's terrible. Why did you do this?

- Affleck explained the reaction of his children.

The owner of numerous film awards: three "Golden Globes", two "Oscars" joked that teenagers could at least "wait" until the end of the film before "roasting" it.

Affleck also told Jimmy Kimmel which specific film the trio of his offspring criticized. According to the Hollywood star, it was about "Armageddon." During the COVID-19 pandemic, the children and their father were figuring out whether to watch it, and according to Affleck, his children called Michael Bay's film "stupid."

All the children were at home [during quarantine], and I said, "Hey, let's watch a movie

- Affleck recalled

Almost immediately it was like, "What? What is this? ... Are you kidding me?"

- he said on Jimmy Kimmel's show.

Later, his son said, "This doesn't make sense," - Affleck continued.

This film is not based on logic! This is not one of the criteria by which we created it!

- Affleck tried to explain.

Then the star of the film "Pearl Harbor" found out that his children are fans of his latest project, which will premiere in the coming days.

"They liked it," he noted. Affleck admitted that at first he thought there was some "trick" in their unexpected praise.

What? You really liked it?

- the actor asked.

Yes, it was good

At the same time, the children seemed to be shocked, as if the star dad was lucky, and some magical event happened. Because they told him that he did it well!

Let us remind you

Jennifer Lopez is unhappy with the frequent publications of photos of Ben Affleck with Jennifer Garner. The former couple spends a lot of time together after Affleck's divorce from Lopez.

Former spouses Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner celebrated the birthday of their son Samuel together at paintball. Paparazzi captured their warm hugs and possible flirtation during the celebration.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

UNN Lite
