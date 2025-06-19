European diplomats will hold talks with Iran on the nuclear program in Geneva - Reuters

On Friday, June 20, talks on Iran's nuclear program will be held in Geneva between the Foreign Ministers of Germany, France, the United Kingdom, EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas, and the Iranian Foreign Minister. This is reported by Reuters, citing a German diplomatic source, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that initially the ministers will meet with the European Union's chief diplomat Kaja Kallas at the German consulate in Geneva, and then they will hold a joint meeting with the Iranian Foreign Minister.

According to the source, this plan has been agreed with the United States. The goal of the negotiations is to persuade the Iranian side to guarantee that it will use its nuclear program exclusively for civilian purposes.

As Reuters writes, after the negotiations, a structured dialogue at the expert level will take place.

Recall

The leaders of the G7 countries published a statement emphasizing that Iran must not possess nuclear weapons. They also confirmed Israel's right to self-defense.

The Trump administration is discussing the possibility of meeting with Iran this week. The goal of the negotiations is a nuclear deal and a ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

Trump is considering US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordow - Axios