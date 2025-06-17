Trump is considering US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordow - Axios

US President Donald Trump is actively considering the possibility of the United States launching strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, including the underground uranium enrichment complex in Fordo. This is reported by Axios portal with reference to three high-ranking American officials, reports UNN.

Details

According to sources, the topic of a possible military operation will be key at a closed meeting in the White House Situation Room on Tuesday. It was for the sake of this meeting that Trump, as noted, prematurely completed his participation in the G7 summit in Canada.

Two Israeli officials confirmed to Axios that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is convinced that Trump is serious and may order the start of hostilities in the near future.

On the eve, Trump stated his readiness to facilitate a diplomatic settlement between Iran and Israel and called for new negotiations with Tehran on the nuclear program. However, on Tuesday his rhetoric changed dramatically — he addressed Iran with harsh threats, demanding "unconditional surrender" from the Iranian leadership.

US Vice President Jay Dee Vance also noted that day that Washington does not rule out further action to prevent Iran from creating nuclear weapons.

Recall

Earlier, Trump hinted that the end of the conflict between Israel and Iran is possible only after hostilities. He believes that an agreement will be reached.