The US knows where Iranian leader Khamenei is hiding: Trump called on Iran to surrender

US President Donald Trump has said that he knows where Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is hiding. At the same time, he stressed that they are not going to eliminate him, UNN writes with reference to Trump's page on his personal social network Trust Social.

We know exactly where the so-called "Supreme Leader" is hiding. He is an easy target, but he is safe there. We are not going to destroy (kill!) him, at least not yet. But we don't want missiles to be fired at civilians or American soldiers. Our patience is running out. Thank you for your attention to this issue! - Trump wrote.

The American leader also reminded that thanks to American technology, Israel has achieved complete air control in the sky over Tehran.

We now have complete and absolute control of the sky over Iran. Iran had good sky tracking systems and other defense equipment, and there was quite a bit of it, but it doesn't compare to American "stuff" designed, manufactured and engineered. No one does it better than the good old USA - added Trump.

Finally, Trump unequivocally called on Iran to surrender.

Unconditional surrender! - he wrote.

Supplement

Trump hinted that the cessation of the conflict between Israel and Iran is possible only after hostilities. He believes that an agreement will be reached.