Trump approved the US attack plan on Iran, but did not give the final order - WSJ

President of the United States of America Donald Trump has approved a plan to attack Iran. But for now, he refrains from implementing it. This is reported by the publication The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) citing sources, reports UNN.

According to the publication's sources, on Tuesday, June 17, Donald Trump informed senior aides that he approves plans to attack Iran, but refrains from doing so to see if Tehran will abandon its nuclear program.

Iran's well-protected uranium enrichment facility in Fordow is a possible US target - the post states.

It is noted that the facility is hidden under a mountain and military experts believe it is beyond the reach of any bombs except the most powerful ones.

The publication also adds that in recent days, the US military has been building up forces in the Middle East. A third US Navy destroyer has entered the eastern Mediterranean Sea, and a second US carrier strike group is heading to the Arabian Sea.

Although the Pentagon stated that the buildup of military power is purely defensive in nature, it better positions the US if Tehran decides to join Israeli attacks on Iran.

"This could also be a tactic of pressure on Iran to force it to capitulate or make concessions," WSJ suggests.

US President Donald Trump is actively considering the possibility of US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, including the underground uranium enrichment complex in Fordow.

US President Donald Trump has escalated his rhetoric towards Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his regime. He stated that the US knows his whereabouts precisely and also has "full control over Iran's skies".

High-ranking Israeli officials suggest that the US may join strikes on Iran. Trump convened the National Security Council to discuss scenarios.

