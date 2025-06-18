Can do, can't do: Trump commented on the US's potential participation in a war against Iran

$41.530.01
Political scientist on WHO high-ranking official's visit to the RF: a signal that such organizations need changes and reform
02:59 PM • 7608 views
Political scientist on WHO high-ranking official's visit to the RF: a signal that such organizations need changes and reform
02:42 PM • 18855 views
The Ministry of Energy commented on the possibility of power outages in the summer
02:21 PM • 19839 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising again: the cost of gasoline could reach UAH 60-70
01:14 PM • 49292 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
11:40 AM • 40808 views
Top 20 most enviable bachelors in Ukraine: who made the list?
June 18, 09:18 AM • 58055 views
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
June 18, 08:06 AM • 118167 views
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
June 18, 06:55 AM • 66432 views
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
June 18, 03:00 AM • 77012 views
June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
June 17, 04:49 PM • 104958 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
The ARMA reform is to be: The Rada supported the bill in the second reading June 18, 09:07 AM • 61611 views
3000 National Guardsmen robbed of UAH 11.5 million: three officials of the NGU military unit received suspicion notices10:30 AM • 15263 views
The US will decide the fate of the war between Iran and Israel in the coming days - ABC News11:20 AM • 50010 views
RF attack on Kyiv: Ten cats rescued from the rubble12:54 PM • 26186 views
Kyiv court demands intensification of investigation into case against NBU's chief lawyer Zyma01:36 PM • 33732 views
Why the issue of prosecutor salaries is relevant03:11 PM • 13422 views
Kyiv court demands intensification of investigation into case against NBU's chief lawyer Zyma01:36 PM • 34759 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
01:14 PM • 49329 views
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for UkraineJune 17, 03:35 PM • 166715 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 392928 views
Donald Trump
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mikhail Fedorov
Narendra Modi
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Iran
Kyiv Oblast
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 100606 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 157316 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 167905 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 226386 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 119128 views
The Washington Post
Financial Times
The New York Times
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Can do, can't do: Trump commented on the US's potential participation in a war against Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 864 views

Donald Trump did not give a clear answer regarding the US's potential participation in Israeli strikes on targets in Iran. He stated that Iran has many problems and wants to negotiate.

Can do, can't do: Trump commented on the US's potential participation in a war against Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump did not give a clear answer to journalists' questions regarding the potential participation of the United States in Israeli strikes on targets in Iran. This is reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

"I can do that, or I can not do that. Nobody knows what I want to do. But I can tell you this: Iran has many problems and wants to negotiate," Trump stated.

The head of the White House reiterated his point that Iran should have been more inclined to negotiate before Israel began its strikes.

Trump also noted that Iranian negotiators offered the possibility of coming to the White House. He stated that it "will be difficult for them."

Addendum

The USA moved at least 30 military aircraft to Europe in three days. This may be related to rising tensions following the start of the Israeli operation against Iran's nuclear program.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's call for Iran's "unconditional surrender" and vowed to "stand firm."

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Ali Khamenei
Israel
White House
Donald Trump
United States
Iran
Tesla
