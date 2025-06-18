Can do, can't do: Trump commented on the US's potential participation in a war against Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump did not give a clear answer to journalists' questions regarding the potential participation of the United States in Israeli strikes on targets in Iran. This is reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

"I can do that, or I can not do that. Nobody knows what I want to do. But I can tell you this: Iran has many problems and wants to negotiate," Trump stated.

The head of the White House reiterated his point that Iran should have been more inclined to negotiate before Israel began its strikes.

Trump also noted that Iranian negotiators offered the possibility of coming to the White House. He stated that it "will be difficult for them."

Addendum

The USA moved at least 30 military aircraft to Europe in three days. This may be related to rising tensions following the start of the Israeli operation against Iran's nuclear program.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's call for Iran's "unconditional surrender" and vowed to "stand firm."