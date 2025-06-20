As of the morning of June 20, 2025, Russian ships have not been recorded in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas. Instead, 2
Russian Federation ships are in the Mediterranean Sea.
On June 19, no enemy ships were recorded in the Black and Azov Seas. Instead, three Russian vessels are in the Mediterranean Sea,
one of which is a carrier of "Kalibr" cruise missiles.
US President Donald Trump approved plans to attack Iran, but is delaying its implementation, observing Tehran's reaction to its
nuclear program. This concerns the uranium enrichment plant in Fordow.