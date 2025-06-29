Enemy ships have disappeared from the Black and Azov Seas, but continue to sail towards the Bosphorus - Navy

As of 06:00 on 29.06.2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Naval Forces of the AFU), as reported by UNN.

Details

At the same time, it is noted that there are 2 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, which are not carriers of "Kalibr" cruise missiles.

During the day, 12 vessels passed through the Kerch Strait in the interests of the Russian Federation to the Black Sea, 9 of which continued their movement towards the Bosphorus Strait; 6 vessels passed to the Azov Sea, 4 of which moved from the Bosphorus Strait. - the report says.

The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasize that the aggressor country continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS 1974 Convention, by disabling automatic identification systems on vessels. This creates a threat to navigation safety and violates the principles of open navigation.

Reminder

Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, called the possible landing of Russian troops in Odesa a "suicidal mission." He explained that this is impossible due to Russia's loss of amphibious capabilities and the expectation of Ukrainian forces on the coast.

EU to create maritime security center in the Black Sea to help Ukraine