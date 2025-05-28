$41.680.11
I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy
I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

EU to create maritime security center in the Black Sea to help Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

The European Union plans to create a maritime security center in the Black Sea to monitor threats and protect infrastructure. The information will be transferred to Ukraine and other countries in the region.

EU to create maritime security center in the Black Sea to help Ukraine

The European Union has presented a new strategy for the safe, successful and sustainable development of the Black Sea region. It envisages, in particular, the creation of a maritime security center in the Black Sea. This is reported by UNN with reference to the decision of the European Commission.

Details

For the successful development of the Black Sea region against the background of growing Russian aggression, the European Union wants to strengthen cooperation with Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, Turkey, Armenia and Azerbaijan in the field of security and connectivity.

Future EU cooperation with the Black Sea region is structured in three areas:

  • strengthening security, stability and resilience;
    • promoting sustainable growth and prosperity;
      • promoting environmental protection, climate change resilience and preparedness, and civil protection.

        The active role of the European Union is crucial in strengthening security and peace in the Black Sea region, especially in view of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine. We will work closely with our neighbors to promote security and stability in the region. Together, we can build a stronger and more prosperous future for all.

        - said the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

        In particular, the EU announced its intention to create a maritime security center in the Black Sea to monitor potential threats and protect critical infrastructure.

        Its task will be to provide early warning of possible threats by improving surveillance capabilities. The information will be transmitted to Ukraine and other Black Sea countries.

        The European Commission plans to organize a special meeting of EU ministers with neighboring countries to strengthen cooperation in the region.

        Today we are adopting a new Strategy for the Black Sea - a region of great strategic importance to the EU, where many countries are applying for EU membership. Against the background of Russian airspace violations, attacks on ports and shipping routes, and sea mines, the focus of this work is on improving security in the region. We are proposing a new Maritime Security Center to strengthen our response, improve transport infrastructure to improve military mobility, so that troops and equipment can be where they are needed, when they are needed, and we also intend to step up our work to counter hybrid threats, the main target of which is the Black Sea.

        - said the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas.

        Let us remind you

        As it turned out in the British intelligence, the Russian Black Sea Fleet since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022 lost its dominant position in the Black Sea after Ukrainian attacks. The aggressor country's fleet has been largely moved to Novorossiysk. However, it retains the ability to launch long-range strikes against the territory of Ukraine.

        Liliia Naboka

        Liliia Naboka

