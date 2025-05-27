$41.570.06
The US is increasing its military presence in Northern Europe due to the threat from the Russian Federation.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1552 views

The USA and Great Britain are conducting joint military exercises in Norway. The goal is to deter Russian aggression and integrate Finland and Sweden into NATO.

The US is increasing its military presence in Northern Europe due to the threat from the Russian Federation.

Against the background of previous statements by Donald Trump, there are concerns in Europe that the role of the US in the NATO alliance is weakening. However, the American military command states that their positions remain unwavering. Moreover, as WSJ writes, the far north and the Baltic are already at the center of US military planning. Due to a number of reasons, including the threat of actions by the Russian Federation.

UNN reports with reference to The Wall Street Journal.

Details

The Trump administration plans to see the North Atlantic Treaty as more "lethal" in northern Europe, where NATO borders Russia on both sides.

The US and the UK have teamed up to practice potential military scenarios, including live fire, blood replenishment with drones and aerial jumps over the Arctic Circle in Norway.

The goal is to deter Russian aggression and better integrate allies, including new NATO members Finland and Sweden, into this strategic corner of Europe.

Pentagon chief explains why NATO should spend 5% of GDP on defense13.02.25, 11:05 • 35194 views

Thus, the Trump administration sends a clear signal to Russia: despite Washington's previously expressed skepticism about NATO, doubt about the effectiveness of the transatlantic Alliance, nevertheless - the American military is doubling its efforts in Northern Europe.

American military commanders say their position remains firm.

- writes the publication.

Reference

Gotland is one of the most strategically important places in Northern Europe, allowing the deployment of sensors and long-range weapons systems to control air and sea space in the Baltic region.

Former head of the Swedish Ministry of Defense Mikael Byden said this year that Putin "does not take his eyes off" Gotland.

Popular resort and NATO military

The expected number of military personnel on the island during the war is about 4,500 people. The military is awkwardly integrated into the environment of residents, many of whom have moved here in recent years, attracted by the natural serenity of Gotland and the medieval cobblestone streets.

They probably don't expect shooting ranges in their backyard.

- writes WSJ.

To simulate the defense of Gotland, a platoon of British paratroopers conducted reconnaissance last week. A few days later, 110 British paratroopers landed from a height of 300 meters from two A400M transport aircraft in an open field, and then walked through the forest at night to secure the aircraft landing zone.

Finland is "preparing for the worst" amid Russia's troop buildup on the border - Guardian22.05.25, 16:41 • 2932 views

Around midnight, a unit of the US Marine Corps arrived nearby with a mobile missile system that can be quickly deployed in the event of war. A few hours ago, the Marines were in Norway. After launching mock ammunition – concrete pillars – the Marines transported the system to Finland for a similar demonstration.

Comment

Now that Finland and Sweden have become members of NATO, we have a continuous stretch of NATO territory north of the Arctic Circle. NATO's expansion to the north has also made it easier for NATO to move reinforcements to the Baltic states in the event of a military crisis or conflict in the region

- says Christian Atland, senior research fellow at the Norwegian Defense Research Institute.

The deepening of relations between the region and Washington should not deviate from NATO unity.

Sweden allocates almost half a billion euros to Ukraine to strengthen defense capabilities: where the funds will go27.05.25, 02:14 • 3332 views

It is not about creating a club within a club, but about strengthening NATO. But in parallel with this, certain bilateral or multilateral cooperation or operations can be carried out. This only strengthens collective defense

- noted Karl-Johan Edstrom, Chief of the General Staff of the Swedish Defense Forces.

Since Russia's maritime strategic positions in the Baltic Sea are very weak, any conflict will be accompanied by immediate attempts by the Russian Federation to seize key port areas in the Baltic States, Finland and Poland, - believes Stefan Lundqvist, head of the Swedish Center for Security Issues in the Arctic.

The key military-strategic position of Gotland is most likely to become the scene of hostilities in the initial stage of the conflict

- he noted.

Putin seeks to seize Gotland Island and fully control the Baltic Sea-Swedish Commander-In-Chief22.05.24, 15:54 • 16393 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
NATO
Donald Trump
Finland
Sweden
Norway
United Kingdom
United States
Poland
