The US is increasing its military presence in Northern Europe due to the threat from the Russian Federation.

Against the background of previous statements by Donald Trump, there are concerns in Europe that the role of the US in the NATO alliance is weakening. However, the American military command states that their positions remain unwavering. Moreover, as WSJ writes, the far north and the Baltic are already at the center of US military planning. Due to a number of reasons, including the threat of actions by the Russian Federation.

The Trump administration plans to see the North Atlantic Treaty as more "lethal" in northern Europe, where NATO borders Russia on both sides.

The US and the UK have teamed up to practice potential military scenarios, including live fire, blood replenishment with drones and aerial jumps over the Arctic Circle in Norway.

The goal is to deter Russian aggression and better integrate allies, including new NATO members Finland and Sweden, into this strategic corner of Europe.

Thus, the Trump administration sends a clear signal to Russia: despite Washington's previously expressed skepticism about NATO, doubt about the effectiveness of the transatlantic Alliance, nevertheless - the American military is doubling its efforts in Northern Europe.

American military commanders say their position remains firm. - writes the publication.

Gotland is one of the most strategically important places in Northern Europe, allowing the deployment of sensors and long-range weapons systems to control air and sea space in the Baltic region.

Former head of the Swedish Ministry of Defense Mikael Byden said this year that Putin "does not take his eyes off" Gotland.

Popular resort and NATO military

The expected number of military personnel on the island during the war is about 4,500 people. The military is awkwardly integrated into the environment of residents, many of whom have moved here in recent years, attracted by the natural serenity of Gotland and the medieval cobblestone streets.

They probably don't expect shooting ranges in their backyard. - writes WSJ.

To simulate the defense of Gotland, a platoon of British paratroopers conducted reconnaissance last week. A few days later, 110 British paratroopers landed from a height of 300 meters from two A400M transport aircraft in an open field, and then walked through the forest at night to secure the aircraft landing zone.

Around midnight, a unit of the US Marine Corps arrived nearby with a mobile missile system that can be quickly deployed in the event of war. A few hours ago, the Marines were in Norway. After launching mock ammunition – concrete pillars – the Marines transported the system to Finland for a similar demonstration.

Now that Finland and Sweden have become members of NATO, we have a continuous stretch of NATO territory north of the Arctic Circle. NATO's expansion to the north has also made it easier for NATO to move reinforcements to the Baltic states in the event of a military crisis or conflict in the region - says Christian Atland, senior research fellow at the Norwegian Defense Research Institute.

The deepening of relations between the region and Washington should not deviate from NATO unity.

It is not about creating a club within a club, but about strengthening NATO. But in parallel with this, certain bilateral or multilateral cooperation or operations can be carried out. This only strengthens collective defense - noted Karl-Johan Edstrom, Chief of the General Staff of the Swedish Defense Forces.

Since Russia's maritime strategic positions in the Baltic Sea are very weak, any conflict will be accompanied by immediate attempts by the Russian Federation to seize key port areas in the Baltic States, Finland and Poland, - believes Stefan Lundqvist, head of the Swedish Center for Security Issues in the Arctic.

The key military-strategic position of Gotland is most likely to become the scene of hostilities in the initial stage of the conflict - he noted.

