Putin seeks to seize Gotland Island and fully control the Baltic Sea-Swedish Commander-In-Chief

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 78448 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106763 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149656 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153765 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250117 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174097 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165362 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148310 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225789 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113053 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 33926 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 43437 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 37588 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61880 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55876 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250117 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225789 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211843 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237599 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224415 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 78434 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55876 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61880 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112858 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113763 views
Putin seeks to seize Gotland Island and fully control the Baltic Sea-Swedish Commander-In-Chief

Putin seeks to seize Gotland Island and fully control the Baltic Sea-Swedish Commander-In-Chief

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16339 views

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seeking control of the entire Baltic Sea, including the Swedish island of Gotland, Swedish Armed Forces commander-in-chief Mikael Buden has warned.

russian president vladimir putin probably wants to control the entire Baltic Sea. This was stated by the commander-in-chief of the Swedish Armed Forces Mikael Buden in an interview for RND, writes UNN.

Details 

The military is sure that Russia seeks to control the Swedish island of Gotland. As explained by Buden who controls Gotland, He controls the Baltic Sea.

Yes, I am sure that Putin even put both eyes on Gotland. Putin's goal is to gain control of the Baltic Sea. He probably also had his eye on the aland Islands. Russians are closely monitoring what is happening at the entrances and exits to the Baltic Sea

- stated the commander-in-chief of the Swedish Armed Forces.

According to him, if Russia manages to take control and Block the Baltic Sea, it will affect the lives of Sweden and the Baltic states.

"Zelenskyy: Putin will wage war on the Baltic states if Ukraine fails to stand up22.04.24, 05:40 • 32065 views

We can't let that happen. The Baltic Sea should not become a playground for Putin, where he can intimidate NATO members

- - warned Mikael Buden.

The commander-in-chief explained that Gotland is Swedish territory, so Sweden is responsible for its protection, and Gotland has the right to protection.

He also said that after a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Sweden increased its military contingent on the island, which had only been reduced for years.

Now we are guarding the island (Gotland-ed.) with the help of permanently stationed units on it and temporarily transfer additional forces there if the dangerous situation increases

the military man explained. 

Addition

The commander-in-chief also said that if necessary, Sweden can use the island not only for defense, but as a platform for offensive operations. 

We are very interested in keeping the sea route open and controlling what happens above and below the surface of the water. From Gotland, we can help other NATO countries in the Baltic Sea live in security

- noticed Byden

At the same time, the Swedish commander - in-chief warned that if Putin invades Gotland, he will be able to threaten NATO countries from the sea.

rf may be ready to attack naTo countries in 5-8 years - german general18.04.24, 22:03 • 20527 views

This would be the end of peace and stability in the northern and Baltic regions

- the military is sure. 

Recall

Recently, Russian media, citing documents from the Russian government, stated that Russia seeks to unilaterally change the country's maritime borders with Lithuania and Finland in the Baltic Sea.   

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
natoNATO
baltic-seaBaltic Sea
finlandFinland
lithuaniaLithuania
swedenSweden
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising