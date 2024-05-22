Putin seeks to seize Gotland Island and fully control the Baltic Sea-Swedish Commander-In-Chief

russian president vladimir putin probably wants to control the entire Baltic Sea. This was stated by the commander-in-chief of the Swedish Armed Forces Mikael Buden in an interview for RND, writes UNN.

The military is sure that Russia seeks to control the Swedish island of Gotland. As explained by Buden who controls Gotland, He controls the Baltic Sea.

Yes, I am sure that Putin even put both eyes on Gotland. Putin's goal is to gain control of the Baltic Sea. He probably also had his eye on the aland Islands. Russians are closely monitoring what is happening at the entrances and exits to the Baltic Sea - stated the commander-in-chief of the Swedish Armed Forces.

According to him, if Russia manages to take control and Block the Baltic Sea, it will affect the lives of Sweden and the Baltic states.

"Zelenskyy: Putin will wage war on the Baltic states if Ukraine fails to stand up

We can't let that happen. The Baltic Sea should not become a playground for Putin, where he can intimidate NATO members - - warned Mikael Buden.

The commander-in-chief explained that Gotland is Swedish territory, so Sweden is responsible for its protection, and Gotland has the right to protection.

He also said that after a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Sweden increased its military contingent on the island, which had only been reduced for years.

Now we are guarding the island (Gotland-ed.) with the help of permanently stationed units on it and temporarily transfer additional forces there if the dangerous situation increases the military man explained.

The commander-in-chief also said that if necessary, Sweden can use the island not only for defense, but as a platform for offensive operations.

We are very interested in keeping the sea route open and controlling what happens above and below the surface of the water. From Gotland, we can help other NATO countries in the Baltic Sea live in security - noticed Byden

At the same time, the Swedish commander - in-chief warned that if Putin invades Gotland, he will be able to threaten NATO countries from the sea.

rf may be ready to attack naTo countries in 5-8 years - german general

This would be the end of peace and stability in the northern and Baltic regions - the military is sure.

Recently, Russian media, citing documents from the Russian government, stated that Russia seeks to unilaterally change the country's maritime borders with Lithuania and Finland in the Baltic Sea.