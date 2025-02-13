ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 11496 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 53399 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 77301 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106852 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 78206 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118168 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101238 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113094 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116735 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153803 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 91264 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 58974 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 27336 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 88576 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 49080 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106853 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 118169 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153804 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144404 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 176712 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 49080 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 88576 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134438 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136349 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164572 views
Pentagon chief explains why NATO should spend 5% of GDP on defense

Pentagon chief explains why NATO should spend 5% of GDP on defense

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35098 views

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel announced the need to increase NATO defense spending to 5% of GDP. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte supported this initiative, emphasizing the importance of increasing defense production.

NATO countries should spend 5% of GDP on defense in order to respond to future threats, whether it is Russia or China, which have their own ambitions. This was stated by U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel during a joint briefing with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Thursday, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

"We feel that the Alliance is extremely strong now... The President said that 2% is not enough, NATO countries should spend 5% to respond to future threats, whether it is Russia or China, which have their own ambitions. We need to create systems, we need to create ammunition that will be effective on the battlefield. I also want to add that we need to speed up the process so that Allies get what they need when they need it. This is critically important," Mr. Hughes said.

He believes that only one person in the world can bring the Russian and Ukrainian sides to the negotiating table, and that is Trump.

"This was demonstrated yesterday by President Donald Trump. He spoke with Putin, Zelensky, and we are confident that his goal is to stop the killing and create a sustainable peace on the European continent. We will have realistic, honest discussions today. We are confident that it is a strong Alliance that will defend the democratic world, and of course America will maintain leadership," Hughes said.

Zelensky and Trump agreed to immediately start work of teams to end the war - Yermak12.02.25, 22:59 • 38516 views

At the same time, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte  emphasized that the Alliance needs to raise defense spending.

"Because in 4-5 years, we will not be able to defend ourselves if we do not do this. Obviously, the United States also needs us to do more. We are talking about Canadians and Europeans in NATO. We're also going to talk about military industrial production, because we're not producing enough, from Iceland to Turkey. Of course, we need to get more out of our industrial base in order to catch up with China and Russia," Rutte said.

Addendum

Rutte has previously stated that the future quota for NATO defense spending will be much higher than 2% of gross domestic product.

U.S. President Donald Trump said that he considers Ukraine's membership in the North Atlantic Alliance unlikely. Washington will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine, but will change its nature. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
mark-rutteMark Rutte
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
islandiiaIceland
canadaCanada
chinaChina
turkeyTurkey
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising