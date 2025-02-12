Zelensky and Trump agreed to immediately start work of teams to end the war - Yermak

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump have agreed to immediately launch teams to end the war. This was stated by the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak during a telethon, UNN reports.

It (the conversation - ed.) was really quite long, quite substantive. This is not the first phone conversation between President Zelenskyy and President Trump. Trump briefed us on his conversation with Putin. He said that he was very determined to do everything possible to end Russia's war against Ukraine. He asked questions of the president, spoke about his position. The main thing I would like to say is that the presidents agreed to immediately start the work of the teams - Yermak said.

He noted that the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US National Security Advisor Michael Volz, and Vice President J.D. Vance are expected to attend.

The president and the delegation will meet with two of them in Munich in 24 hours. Indeed, it will be such a substantive conversation, when the teams will already begin to develop plans for the future design of the end of this war. I think that after Munich, the process of daily work will begin - Yermak added.

According to him, Trump and Zelensky talked about the need for a personal meeting.

We are working on it. I think such a meeting will take place very soon, but it needs to be prepared - added the head of the OP.

