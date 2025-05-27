$41.510.01
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

Sweden allocates almost half a billion euros to Ukraine to strengthen defense capabilities: where the funds will go

Kyiv • UNN

 • 310 views

Sweden provides Ukraine with 4.8 billion crowns (417 million euros) as part of the 19th aid package. The funds will be used for demining, drones, maritime capabilities, air defense and more.

Sweden allocates almost half a billion euros to Ukraine to strengthen defense capabilities: where the funds will go

Sweden has allocated 4.8 billion SEK (approximately EUR 417 million) to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities. This is stated in a statement by the Ministry of Defense of this country, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that these funds are part of the 19th aid package to Kyiv, approved by the Swedish Parliament on April 29.

These funds will make the defense forces and defense industry of Ukraine stronger to protect against Russia

- said the Minister of Defense of Sweden, Paul Jonson.

It is indicated that the aid package provides for financial contributions to the following funds and initiatives:

  • 100 million SEK for the demining coalition. The country will help finance the purchase of mine detectors, cars and personal protective equipment;
    • 300 million SEK for the drone coalition. The money will go to the purchase of various types of unmanned aerial vehicles;
      • 50 million for the naval capabilities coalition. This refers to financing the training of servicemen of the Naval Forces of Ukraine within the framework of Operation "Interchange";
        • 30 million SEK for the IT coalition. The money will go to the purchase of equipment for the creation of the Ukrainian control system "Delta";
          • 1 billion SEK for the "Danish model" of arms procurement;
            • 418 million SEK for the purchase of equipment to support the development of the land forces of Ukraine, in particular, armored vehicles;
              • 500 million SEK for the Czech initiative to purchase artillery ammunition;
                • 546 million SEK for a similar initiative from Estonia;
                  • More than 1 billion SEK for the purchase of air defense systems and long-range drones.

                    Recall

                    In March, Sweden announced the largest military support package for Ukraine worth about $1.6 billion. It included, in particular, the purchase of defense equipment, financial donations and assistance in the form of equipment.

                    Zelenskyy and the Prime Minister of Sweden discussed pressure on Russia and the results of negotiations in Turkey16.05.25, 20:38 • 2774 views

                    Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                    Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                    WarEconomy
                    Sweden
                    Ukraine
