Sweden allocates almost half a billion euros to Ukraine to strengthen defense capabilities: where the funds will go

Sweden has allocated 4.8 billion SEK (approximately EUR 417 million) to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities. This is stated in a statement by the Ministry of Defense of this country, reports UNN.

It is noted that these funds are part of the 19th aid package to Kyiv, approved by the Swedish Parliament on April 29.

These funds will make the defense forces and defense industry of Ukraine stronger to protect against Russia - said the Minister of Defense of Sweden, Paul Jonson.

It is indicated that the aid package provides for financial contributions to the following funds and initiatives:

100 million SEK for the demining coalition. The country will help finance the purchase of mine detectors, cars and personal protective equipment;

300 million SEK for the drone coalition. The money will go to the purchase of various types of unmanned aerial vehicles;

50 million for the naval capabilities coalition. This refers to financing the training of servicemen of the Naval Forces of Ukraine within the framework of Operation "Interchange";

30 million SEK for the IT coalition. The money will go to the purchase of equipment for the creation of the Ukrainian control system "Delta";

1 billion SEK for the "Danish model" of arms procurement;

418 million SEK for the purchase of equipment to support the development of the land forces of Ukraine, in particular, armored vehicles;

500 million SEK for the Czech initiative to purchase artillery ammunition;

546 million SEK for a similar initiative from Estonia;

More than 1 billion SEK for the purchase of air defense systems and long-range drones.

In March, Sweden announced the largest military support package for Ukraine worth about $1.6 billion. It included, in particular, the purchase of defense equipment, financial donations and assistance in the form of equipment.

