Zelenskyy and the Prime Minister of Sweden discussed pressure on Russia and the results of negotiations in Turkey
Zelenskyy discussed with the Prime Minister of Sweden the results of negotiations in Turkey and increased pressure on Russia. The parties also focused on cooperation within the coalition of willing parties.
During a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the results of two days of contacts in Turkey, negotiations with the Kremlin delegation, and the need to increase pressure on Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram of the head of state.
Details
In addition, they discussed further joint actions of both countries. They also focused on cooperation within the coalition of the willing, security guarantees and defense partnership.
I am grateful to Sweden and the Nordic and Baltic countries for their joint statement in support of a complete and unconditional ceasefire for 30 days and direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia at the highest level. This is important to give a chance to real diplomacy
In Istanbul, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations reached agreements, in particular, on the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000". Also, a meeting of the leaders of the countries was discussed.