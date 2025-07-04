Russian army withdrew its missile carriers from the Black Sea

On Friday, July 4, Russia removed its ships from Ukrainian waters, but two still remain in the Mediterranean Sea. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Naval Forces of the AFU).

Details

According to the Naval Forces of the AFU, as of 06:00 on 04.07.2025, no enemy ships were recorded in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 2 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea.

In the Black Sea, there are no enemy ships; in the Azov Sea, there are no enemy ships; in the Mediterranean Sea, there are 2 enemy ships, one of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 4 missiles - the report says.

Over the past day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the following vessels passed through the Kerch Strait: to the Black Sea – 9 vessels, 6 of which continued their movement towards the Bosphorus Strait; to the Azov Sea – 11 vessels, 7 of which were moving from the Bosphorus Strait.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea 1974 (SOLAS) by switching off automatic identification systems.

Recall

A Russian Iskander missile hit the pier of the Odesa seaport on June 3. Two people were killed, and six were injured, including Syrian citizens. Port infrastructure was damaged.

