Russian shelling caused 10 billion UAH in damage to Kharkiv - Terekhov

The damage caused to Kharkiv by Russian shelling is currently estimated at 10 billion euros. However, the real amount may be higher, as experts are working on the ground and discovering new destruction, writes UNN with reference to the mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov.

Details

Previously, we estimated the damage at 10 billion euros, but when experts work, we get completely different figures, because the destruction is very serious. It is not possible to immediately assess, but then we see that some buildings that we expected to rebuild, we cannot rebuild and they will unfortunately be demolished - Terekhov reported.

The mayor noted that currently Kharkiv is the most destroyed among the large cities of Ukraine.

As for other issues, I want to say that Kharkiv has indeed suffered very, very much. I would like to say that this is the most affected city among the large cities of Ukraine, and today 8.5 thousand residential buildings have destruction - the official noted.

He also added that as a result of hits on schools and kindergartens, the education sector suffered the most.

The education sector suffered the most, because from the beginning of the war, the enemy deliberately hit educational institutions, and we have very serious damage, first of all, to schools and kindergartens. In addition, hospitals also suffered greatly. And, of course, the housing stock suffered, and we are doing everything possible to restore it so that people can live in their homes - Terekhov summarized.

Addition

In June, Kharkiv recorded an anti-record for the number of enemy air strikes, which led to the death of 15 civilians and injuries to 157 people, including 25 children. On June 7, the city suffered the largest combined attack on a civilian enterprise.