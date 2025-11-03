$42.080.01
Tomorrow, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: when and how many queues
Exclusive
04:38 PM • 25811 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16
03:27 PM • 21154 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
November 3, 02:53 PM • 23114 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
November 3, 02:21 PM • 21617 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 31336 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy Kudryashov
November 3, 01:44 PM • 16614 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
November 3, 01:00 PM • 15069 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
November 3, 08:56 AM • 29012 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
November 3, 08:49 AM • 33574 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Greece, scientists use mussels to detect microplastics in the sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 366 views

Greek scientists from the Centre for Marine Research are using mussels as bioindicators to detect microplastics on the seabed.

In Greece, scientists use mussels to detect microplastics in the sea

In Greece, mussels have become natural "sensors" of sea purity – they help scientists record the increasing levels of microplastics, which imperceptibly accumulate even in the country's cleanest waters. This is stated in a Reuters article, writes UNN.

Details

Greek scientists from the Hellenic Centre for Marine Research (HCMR) are using mussels as bioindicators to detect the extent of microplastic pollution in the Mediterranean Sea. These mollusks filter water and accumulate even the smallest plastic particles in their tissues, allowing scientists to assess the actual level of pollution.

Part. Scientists found a way to fight bacteria using plastic

As part of the study, cages with mussels were submerged near ports and on remote islands, and in the autumn, they were retrieved for analysis. The results were astounding: microplastics were found in every sample examined.

It's amazing that so many tiny microplastics can be collected in just two kilometers.

– said oceanographer Argiro Adamopoulou from the HCMR laboratory.

Biologist Nikoletta Digka clarified that most of the particles found were blue or transparent – typical for single-use plastic bags and bottles.

On average, we find one or two microplastics per population we analyze.

– she noted.

Researchers warn: although concentrations are not yet dangerous for humans, further accumulation of plastic in marine organisms could create a serious environmental threat. Mussels, which silently filter water, have now become the first evidence that even the transparent Greek seas are already suffering from microplastics.

Part. The European Parliament introduced strict restrictions on air pollution by plastic pellets

Stepan Haftko

