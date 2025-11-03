In Greece, scientists use mussels to detect microplastics in the sea

In Greece, mussels have become natural "sensors" of sea purity – they help scientists record the increasing levels of microplastics, which imperceptibly accumulate even in the country's cleanest waters. This is stated in a Reuters article, writes UNN.

Greek scientists from the Hellenic Centre for Marine Research (HCMR) are using mussels as bioindicators to detect the extent of microplastic pollution in the Mediterranean Sea. These mollusks filter water and accumulate even the smallest plastic particles in their tissues, allowing scientists to assess the actual level of pollution.

As part of the study, cages with mussels were submerged near ports and on remote islands, and in the autumn, they were retrieved for analysis. The results were astounding: microplastics were found in every sample examined.

It's amazing that so many tiny microplastics can be collected in just two kilometers.

– said oceanographer Argiro Adamopoulou from the HCMR laboratory.

Biologist Nikoletta Digka clarified that most of the particles found were blue or transparent – typical for single-use plastic bags and bottles.

On average, we find one or two microplastics per population we analyze.

– she noted.

Researchers warn: although concentrations are not yet dangerous for humans, further accumulation of plastic in marine organisms could create a serious environmental threat. Mussels, which silently filter water, have now become the first evidence that even the transparent Greek seas are already suffering from microplastics.

