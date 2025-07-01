<HTML> <BODY> <P> Black and Azov Seas Free of Enemy Ships - Navy </P> </BODY> </HTML> 1 July 2025

As of 06:00 on 01.07.2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Ukrainian Navy), transmits UNN.

Details

At the same time, it is noted that there are 2 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea that are not carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the following vessels passed through the Kerch Strait: to the Black Sea – 3 vessels that continued to move towards the Bosphorus Strait; to the Azov Sea – 3 vessels - the statement says.

The Ukrainian Navy emphasizes that the aggressor country continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by turning off automatic identification systems on vessels. This creates a threat to navigation safety and violates the principles of open navigation.

As a reminder

The spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, called the possible landing of a Russian landing force in Odesa a "suicidal mission." He explained that this is impossible due to the loss of Russia's amphibious capabilities and the expectation of Ukrainian forces on the coast.

EU to create maritime security center in the Black Sea to help Ukraine