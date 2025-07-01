<HTML> <BODY> <P> Black and Azov Seas Free of Enemy Ships - Navy </P> </BODY> </HTML> 1 July 2025

$41.640.06
48.780.14
ukenru
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 07:06 PM • 8113 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 75696 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 112532 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
June 30, 12:57 PM • 66574 views
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Exclusive
June 30, 10:13 AM • 71476 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
June 30, 09:40 AM • 79514 views
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
June 30, 06:31 AM • 151451 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
June 29, 04:28 PM • 122933 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM • 120277 views
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
Exclusive
June 29, 10:23 AM • 104465 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
5.9m/s
63%
747mm
Popular news
“Too much fat”: NSDC reacted to strikes on DonetskJune 30, 07:50 PM • 8057 views
Trump lifted sanctions against Syria, keeping restrictions on AssadJune 30, 08:58 PM • 6341 views
"Orwellian comments": Kellogg responded to the Kremlin's statements about Ukraine and the US "hindering" negotiationsJune 30, 10:56 PM • 2935 views
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: occupiers launched 4 strikes on the city and district02:04 AM • 6181 views
US demands Russia return abducted Ukrainian children - draft resolution03:06 AM • 3559 views
Publications
Preparing a first-grader for school: what rules really workJune 30, 02:37 PM • 62541 views
Sowing calendar for July: when is the best time to plant, and when is it better to do something elseJune 30, 02:11 PM • 73354 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 112542 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexationJune 30, 06:31 AM • 151454 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 307257 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Andriy Yermak
Bashar al-Assad
Actual places
Ukraine
Donetsk
United States
Germany
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster storyJune 30, 11:05 AM • 95383 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 98709 views
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every dayJune 29, 11:06 AM • 96107 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 106471 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 212484 views
Actual
Storm Shadow cruise missile
Financial Times
Forbes
Facebook
Chemical weapon

<HTML> <BODY> <P> Black and Azov Seas Free of Enemy Ships - Navy </P> </BODY> </HTML> 1 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 590 views

As of 01.07.2025, no Russian ships have been recorded in the Black and Azov Seas, while 2 enemy ships without "Kalibrs" are present in the Mediterranean Sea.

<HTML> <BODY> <P> Black and Azov Seas Free of Enemy Ships - Navy </P> </BODY> </HTML>

As of 06:00 on 01.07.2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Ukrainian Navy), transmits UNN.

Details

At the same time, it is noted that there are 2 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea that are not carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the following vessels passed through the Kerch Strait: to the Black Sea – 3 vessels that continued to move towards the Bosphorus Strait; to the Azov Sea – 3 vessels

- the statement says.

The Ukrainian Navy emphasizes that the aggressor country continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by turning off automatic identification systems on vessels. This creates a threat to navigation safety and violates the principles of open navigation.

As a reminder

The spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, called the possible landing of a Russian landing force in Odesa a "suicidal mission." He explained that this is impossible due to the loss of Russia's amphibious capabilities and the expectation of Ukrainian forces on the coast.

EU to create maritime security center in the Black Sea to help Ukraine28.05.25, 14:23 • 2895 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Mediterranean Sea
Sea of Azov
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Black Sea
Bosporus
Odesa
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9