Romania prepares for cyclone: red alert declared in three counties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1222 views

In Constanța, classes are suspended due to the threat of flooding caused by a cyclone from the Mediterranean Sea. Meteorologists predict up to 120 liters of precipitation per square meter, strong wind gusts, and snowfalls at high altitudes.

Romania prepares for cyclone: red alert declared in three counties

In Constanta, southeastern Romania, classes in all schools will be suspended on Wednesday due to the threat of flooding caused by a cyclone from the Mediterranean Sea. Meteorologists warn of dangerous precipitation: up to 120 liters per square meter, strong gusts of wind, and snowfalls at high altitudes. This is reported by Digi24, writes UNN.

Details

The red code of danger, announced for the counties of Constanta, Călărași, and Ialomița in Romania, will come into force on Tuesday at 9:00 PM and will be valid until Wednesday at 11:00 PM. Heavy rains are expected to cause sudden floods, complicate traffic, and create dangerous conditions for residents of low-lying areas.

Three Croatian climbers killed in avalanche in Slovenian Alps06.10.25, 17:25 • 1170 views

Director of the National Meteorological Service Elena Mateescu explained that the extreme phenomena are caused by cyclonic activity over the Black Sea, which brings downpours, wind gusts up to 50-70 km/h, and wet snow in the mountains with gusts up to 90 km/h and a new layer of snow 10-30 cm. According to her, the Southern Carpathians in Romania at altitudes above 1700 m will be particularly dangerous, where blizzards and a stable snow cover are expected.

This time, it is about the southeastern part of the country, where the consequences of the cyclone formed in the Mediterranean Sea will be particularly felt due to heavy rains.

– Mateescu noted.

The authorities urge the public to observe safety measures, avoid traveling to mountainous areas, and carefully monitor weather forecast updates.

Cyclone to bring rains to Ukraine: weather forecast for October 706.10.25, 13:31 • 1914 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Mediterranean Sea
Black Sea
Romania
Ukraine