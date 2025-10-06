Three Croatian climbers killed in avalanche in Slovenian Alps

$41.230.05
48.380.12
ukenru
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 5022 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
10:30 AM • 14297 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
10:10 AM • 17831 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 21675 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 46630 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 27466 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 35085 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 63385 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 75691 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 90868 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
0.8m/s
67%
751mm
Popular news
Over 5,000 Cubans are fighting on Russia's side against Ukraine - ReutersOctober 6, 06:22 AM • 11099 views
Rubio named Trump's potential successor in the US presidential electionOctober 6, 06:25 AM • 12764 views
Russian troops again attacked energy infrastructure overnight - once again in Chernihiv regionOctober 6, 06:37 AM • 22070 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 25203 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhoto12:01 PM • 12861 views
Publications
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhoto12:01 PM • 12885 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 25228 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhotoOctober 6, 06:06 AM • 46636 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 173019 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 101615 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ursula von der Leyen
Vadym Filashkin
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Netherlands
Poland
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 59464 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 56332 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 131944 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 64345 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 65887 views
Actual
Bild
YouTube
TikTok
Nord Stream
R-360 Neptune

Three Croatian climbers killed in avalanche in Slovenian Alps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

Three Croatian climbers from Split died on October 6 below the peak of Mount Toska in the Julian Alps due to an avalanche. Rescuers found the bodies of all three at an altitude of 1,800 meters after a temporary halt to the operation due to difficult weather conditions.

Three Croatian climbers killed in avalanche in Slovenian Alps

Three Croatian climbers from Split died in an avalanche in Slovenia. The tragedy occurred on October 6 near the peak of Mount Tosca in the Julian Alps, rescuers reported. This is stated in the Reuters material, writes UNN.

Details

The search for the deceased began on the same day when the body of one of the climbers was found, but the rescue operation was temporarily suspended due to difficult weather conditions. Later, a team of 45 rescuers, police, and a helicopter found the bodies of two other climbers at an altitude of 1,800 meters. The head of the rescue operation, Miha Arh, noted that the avalanche was probably caused by wet snow and strong winds.

Tragedy in the USA: climber dies during live broadcast of ascent of El Capitan03.10.25, 16:26 • 3912 views

The operation was dangerous and difficult for rescuers 

– Arh stated.

Rescuers faced dangerous conditions: due to bad weather, the helicopter could not take off from the main site and was forced to start from a neighboring peak. The search was significantly complicated by unstable weather and mountainous terrain.

Slovenian Interior Minister Boštjan Poklukar urged tourists and climbers to refrain from going to the mountains, emphasizing that recent snowfall after a period of abnormally high temperatures has made conditions extremely dangerous. 

We do not want to put rescuers and helicopter crews at risk 

– he said.

Snowstorm on Everest: hundreds of tourists stranded, there are dead06.10.25, 15:47 • 1498 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Reuters
Slovenia
Croatia