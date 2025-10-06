Three Croatian climbers killed in avalanche in Slovenian Alps

Three Croatian climbers from Split died in an avalanche in Slovenia. The tragedy occurred on October 6 near the peak of Mount Tosca in the Julian Alps, rescuers reported. This is stated in the Reuters material, writes UNN.

Details

The search for the deceased began on the same day when the body of one of the climbers was found, but the rescue operation was temporarily suspended due to difficult weather conditions. Later, a team of 45 rescuers, police, and a helicopter found the bodies of two other climbers at an altitude of 1,800 meters. The head of the rescue operation, Miha Arh, noted that the avalanche was probably caused by wet snow and strong winds.

Tragedy in the USA: climber dies during live broadcast of ascent of El Capitan

The operation was dangerous and difficult for rescuers – Arh stated.

Rescuers faced dangerous conditions: due to bad weather, the helicopter could not take off from the main site and was forced to start from a neighboring peak. The search was significantly complicated by unstable weather and mountainous terrain.

Slovenian Interior Minister Boštjan Poklukar urged tourists and climbers to refrain from going to the mountains, emphasizing that recent snowfall after a period of abnormally high temperatures has made conditions extremely dangerous.

We do not want to put rescuers and helicopter crews at risk – he said.

Snowstorm on Everest: hundreds of tourists stranded, there are dead