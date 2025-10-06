$41.230.05
Snowstorm on Everest: hundreds of tourists stranded, there are dead

Kyiv • UNN

 • 672 views

A snowstorm on Everest has trapped hundreds of tourists at an altitude of 4,900 meters, with at least one person dead. More than 200 people remain cut off from the world, and communication in the mountains is practically non-existent.

Snowstorm on Everest: hundreds of tourists stranded, there are dead

After a powerful snowstorm on Everest, hundreds of tourists found themselves stranded at an altitude of almost 5,000 meters. At least one person died, writes UNN with reference to BILD.

Details

The strongest snowstorm in recent years began on the evening of October 3 and covered the region at the foot of Everest. According to Chinese authorities, "about 350 people were evacuated from an altitude of 4,900 meters, but more than 200 remain cut off from the outside world," Chinese authorities said.

Reuters reports that communication in the mountains is practically non-existent - telephones and radio stations do not work, many camps are under meter-high snowdrifts. In total, almost a thousand tourists and climbers were stranded in the valley during the storm. Many have symptoms of hypothermia and acute altitude sickness.

Three of our group got hypothermia. We dug out tents all night so they wouldn't collapse under the snow

- one of the surviving climbers told Reuters.

"At least one person on the Tibetan side of Mount Everest died from hypothermia and mountain sickness. Rescuers warn that every minute is crucial - temperatures are rapidly dropping, and paths to the victims are blocked by snow," BILD writes.

According to CCTV, "the deceased was in China's Qinghai province."

The extreme weather hit not only Tibet. In neighboring Nepal and India, more than 60 people died over the weekend - most from landslides and mudslides.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that in India, at least 18 people died due to floods and landslides in the Darjeeling region, and infrastructure was destroyed. In Nepal, the number of victims of the disaster increased to 50, 37 of whom died in Ilam district.

