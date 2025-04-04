NASA has published a photo of Mount Everest taken from the space shuttle Columbia during the STS-80 mission. The image shows the
mountain itself with a height of 8848 meters and the surrounding glaciers.
Five Ukrainian soldiers with injuries and amputated limbs have climbed Kilimanjaro. The servicemen reached the height of 5895
meters after four months of training.
The 7. 1 magnitude earthquake in the mountainous region of Tibet killed 106 people and injured 174. The disaster damaged nearly
3,000 homes and was felt in neighboring countries, including Nepal, Bhutan, and northern India.
A group of climbers got caught in a severe thunderstorm on Mount Shelda in Svaneti. One died after falling from a cliff, three
were evacuated by helicopter, and rescuers are looking for the fourth.
Today, on August 8, all mountain climbers celebrate International Mountaineering Day. The event was established in honor of the
first conquest of the highest mountain in the French Alps, Mont Blanc
Today, climbers and mountain lovers can join the event dedicated to the highest peak of our planet - Everest Day. It was on May
23, 1953, that New Zealander Edmund Hillary and Nepalese Sherpa Tenzing Norgay made the first successful ascent of Everest in
history.
Joshua Cheruiyot Kirui, a 40-year-old Kenyan climber, was found dead near the summit of Mount Everest after he disappeared with
his Nepalese guide Nawang Sherpa while attempting to climb without supplemental oxygen, the fourth death on Everest this week.
Nepalese climber Kami Rita has set a new record: he has climbed Mount Everest 29 times, which is more than anyone else in the
world.
The Supreme Court of Nepal has ordered the government to limit the number of permits to climb Mount Everest and other mountains,
as well as to take measures to dispose of waste and preserve the mountain environment.
Nepal will require all climbers to wear tracking chips while climbing Mount Everest to reduce search and rescue time.
From now on, climbers on Mount Everest will be required to carry their own feces back to base camp and present bags for inspection
to prove that nothing was left on the mountain.