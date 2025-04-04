Mount Everest

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15312 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27809 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64408 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213241 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122321 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391558 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310415 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213671 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244182 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255076 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22506 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44883 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131239 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14503 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13750 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131378 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213241 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391558 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254092 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310415 views
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2826 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13852 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45011 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72013 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57119 views
News by theme

NASA shows stunning photo of Everest from space

NASA has published a photo of Mount Everest taken from the space shuttle Columbia during the STS-80 mission. The image shows the mountain itself with a height of 8848 meters and the surrounding glaciers.

News of the World • February 11, 12:39 PM • 53016 views

Ukrainian soldiers conquer Mount Kilimanjaro after injuries and amputations

Five Ukrainian soldiers with injuries and amputated limbs have climbed Kilimanjaro. The servicemen reached the height of 5895 meters after four months of training.

Society • February 3, 12:58 PM • 23900 views

Powerful earthquake in Tibet kills more than 100 people

The 7. 1 magnitude earthquake in the mountainous region of Tibet killed 106 people and injured 174. The disaster damaged nearly 3,000 homes and was felt in neighboring countries, including Nepal, Bhutan, and northern India.

News of the World • January 7, 12:17 PM • 23602 views

Group of climbers struck by lightning in Georgia: one victim is likely

A group of climbers got caught in a severe thunderstorm on Mount Shelda in Svaneti. One died after falling from a cliff, three were evacuated by helicopter, and rescuers are looking for the fourth.

News of the World • August 11, 11:52 AM • 34266 views

Mountaineer's Day, Day of the Armed Forces Communications Troops, World Cat Day. What else can be celebrated on August 8

Today, on August 8, all mountain climbers celebrate International Mountaineering Day. The event was established in honor of the first conquest of the highest mountain in the French Alps, Mont Blanc

UNN Lite • August 8, 03:07 AM • 129607 views

Everest Day, International Day of UN Peacekeepers, World Otter Day. What else can be celebrated on May 29

Today, climbers and mountain lovers can join the event dedicated to the highest peak of our planet - Everest Day. It was on May 23, 1953, that New Zealander Edmund Hillary and Nepalese Sherpa Tenzing Norgay made the first successful ascent of Everest in history.

UNN Lite • May 29, 03:17 AM • 140306 views

Four dead on Everest this week

Joshua Cheruiyot Kirui, a 40-year-old Kenyan climber, was found dead near the summit of Mount Everest after he disappeared with his Nepalese guide Nawang Sherpa while attempting to climb without supplemental oxygen, the fourth death on Everest this week.

Sports • May 23, 09:26 AM • 16146 views

Nepalese climber Kami Rita sets a new record by conquering Mount Everest 29 times

Nepalese climber Kami Rita has set a new record: he has climbed Mount Everest 29 times, which is more than anyone else in the world.

Sports • May 13, 12:54 PM • 17227 views

Nepal restricts permits to climb Mount Everest

The Supreme Court of Nepal has ordered the government to limit the number of permits to climb Mount Everest and other mountains, as well as to take measures to dispose of waste and preserve the mountain environment.

News of the World • May 4, 11:42 AM • 27206 views

Nepal to require all Everest climbers to wear tracking chip

Nepal will require all climbers to wear tracking chips while climbing Mount Everest to reduce search and rescue time.

News of the World • March 3, 04:05 AM • 34681 views

Everest has a huge problem with garbage: in the future, climbers will have to descend with their own excrement

From now on, climbers on Mount Everest will be required to carry their own feces back to base camp and present bags for inspection to prove that nothing was left on the mountain.

UNN Lite • February 9, 06:16 PM • 28789 views