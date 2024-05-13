ukenru
06:49 PM • 76458 views

Exclusive
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106126 views

February 28, 11:19 PM • 149044 views

February 28, 08:24 PM • 153185 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249747 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173965 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165234 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148300 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225571 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 113047 views

Nepalese climber Kami Rita sets a new record by conquering Mount Everest 29 times

Nepalese climber Kami Rita sets a new record by conquering Mount Everest 29 times

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17173 views

Nepalese climber Kami Rita has set a new record: he has climbed Mount Everest 29 times, which is more than anyone else in the world.

Nepalese climber Kami Rita has climbed to the top of Mount Everest for the 29th time. This was reported by the Times of India, UNN reported.

Details

Kami Rita, a 54-year-old climber, reached the top of the world's highest mountain (8849 meters) on May 12 at 7:25 am, updating his own record for the number of successful climbs.

Congratulations to Kami Rita Sherpa, Senior Guide at Seven Summit Treks, on her 29th successful summit of Everest. It earned Kami Rita the record of "The most successful Everest climb by a single person

- the company he works for said in a statement.

Kami Rita has been conquering mountains for more than two decades: the outstanding climber has even earned the nickname "Everest Man".

His mountaineering journey began in 1992 when he joined an Everest expedition as a support staff. Since then, Kami Rita has participated in numerous expeditions and climbed Everest multiple times. The man's achievements go beyond Everest, as he has also conquered other peaks, including K2, Cho Oyu, Lhotse and Manaslu.

The Nepalese man has held the record for the number of climbs of Mount Everest since 2018. On May 23 last year, he climbed the mountain for the 28th time. Prior to him, the record holder among men was Appa Tenzing, who conquered the mountain 21 times.

Nepal restricts permits to climb Mount Everest04.05.24, 14:42 • 27167 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

SportsNews of the World
manasluManaslu
mount-everestMount Everest

