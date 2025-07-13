$41.820.00
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 06:07 PM • 16751 views
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 05:25 PM • 46462 views
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
July 12, 04:32 PM • 72633 views
The next "Ramstein" will take place online in the next 10 days - German general
July 12, 02:30 PM • 67890 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
July 11, 07:13 PM • 73333 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 205177 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 204125 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 163768 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 107742 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
July 11, 09:10 AM • 85806 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident emerged in the hospital
Погода
+18°
1m/s
69%
752mm
Occupiers want to create a "victory square" in Mariupol: they have already developed a design project for the space

Kyiv • UNN

 • 564 views

Russian occupiers plan to build a "victory square" in the Left Bank district of Mariupol by May 9, 2026. The project involves restoring the stele with the names of "hero cities" and is part of efforts to transform the city into a Soviet one.

Occupiers want to create a "victory square" in Mariupol: they have already developed a design project for the space

In Mariupol, Russian occupiers plan to create a "victory square". This was reported by UNN with reference to the message of the Mariupol City Council.

Details

It is noted that the square is planned to be built in the Left Bank district of the city - at the intersection of Peremohy and Svobody avenues. The work will be carried out by the Tula region of the Russian Federation.

Russian architects have developed a design project for the space. They plan to restore the stele with the names of "hero cities" here. They plan to complete the work by May 9, 2026, turning the opening into another propaganda show

- the message says.

As indicated in the city council, the occupiers are trying to turn Mariupol into a Soviet city - they are returning the names of streets, avenues, squares.

They use the memory of the tragedy of the Second World War as an ideological tool with the message of "Russia's victory" and "we can repeat it"

- summarized the Mariupol City Council.

Recall

Russians began construction of a bridge across the Mius Estuary in the Rostov region, which will be part of the road from Rostov to Mariupol and Crimea. According to local residents, the bridge is more like a railway bridge, which will significantly improve logistics and throughput.

Maximum militarization of the city: a large movement of Kadyrovites was recorded in Mariupol30.06.25, 13:32 • 1421 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Mariupol
