Occupiers want to create a "victory square" in Mariupol: they have already developed a design project for the space

In Mariupol, Russian occupiers plan to create a "victory square". This was reported by UNN with reference to the message of the Mariupol City Council.

Details

It is noted that the square is planned to be built in the Left Bank district of the city - at the intersection of Peremohy and Svobody avenues. The work will be carried out by the Tula region of the Russian Federation.

Russian architects have developed a design project for the space. They plan to restore the stele with the names of "hero cities" here. They plan to complete the work by May 9, 2026, turning the opening into another propaganda show - the message says.

As indicated in the city council, the occupiers are trying to turn Mariupol into a Soviet city - they are returning the names of streets, avenues, squares.

They use the memory of the tragedy of the Second World War as an ideological tool with the message of "Russia's victory" and "we can repeat it" - summarized the Mariupol City Council.

Recall

Russians began construction of a bridge across the Mius Estuary in the Rostov region, which will be part of the road from Rostov to Mariupol and Crimea. According to local residents, the bridge is more like a railway bridge, which will significantly improve logistics and throughput.

Maximum militarization of the city: a large movement of Kadyrovites was recorded in Mariupol