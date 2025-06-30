Maximum militarization of the city: a large movement of Kadyrovites was recorded in Mariupol

Russians have deployed 15 military trucks with fighters of the Chechen "Akhmat" unit to occupied Mariupol. This was reported on Telegram by Petro Andryushchenko, head of the Center for Occupation Studies, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to information received from sources in the occupied territories, Kadyrov's men are planned to be moved to Zaporizhzhia region (Energodar, Melitopol, and Vasylivka district) today-tomorrow for rotation. This concerns the recording in Mariupol of the largest detachment of "Akhmat" unit fighters since 2022.

Another confirmation of the maximum logistical militarization of the city – wrote Andryushchenko. He also published photos and videos of the movement of enemy equipment through the streets of occupied Mariupol.

Recall

In temporarily occupied Mariupol, a significant movement of Russian troops and armored vehicles was recorded in several directions. Movement was observed from Rostov Oblast and temporarily occupied Crimea.