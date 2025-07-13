Tragedy at the water park: child died after falling into the pool

On Saturday, July 12, a child fell into a swimming pool on the territory of the water park in the village of Suprunivka, Poltava region. Medics performed resuscitation measures, but failed to save the boy, UNN reports with reference to the message of the Main Directorate of the National Police of the region.

Details

It is noted that at about 6:00 p.m., the Department No. 2 of the Poltava District Police Department received a report from medics that a child had fallen into a swimming pool on the territory of the water park in Suprunivka.

The investigative and operational group of the police established that a 6-year-old boy accidentally fell into the pool. He was pulled out of the water unconscious. Medics performed resuscitation measures but failed to save the child - the message says.

It is indicated that regarding this fact, investigators are deciding on entering information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations. The causes and circumstances of the tragedy are being investigated.

Recall

In Lviv region, 10 children who were traveling from Zakarpattia to Vinnytsia were hospitalized with suspected poisoning. The press service of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Zakarpattia region told UNN that the children's symptoms appeared after visiting one of the water parks in the region.

