Horrific statistics: In June, 98 people drowned in Ukraine, 8 of them children
Kyiv • UNN
In June, 98 people died on the water in Ukraine, including 8 children. Since the beginning of the year, the number of deaths on water bodies has reached 467, including 28 children.
Details
According to rescuers, in the last week alone, water claimed the lives of 9 people, including 2 children. In particular, recently in the Kharkiv region, divers recovered the body of a 13-year-old boy who disappeared while swimming in the river. In total, since the beginning of the year, 467 people have died on water bodies, including 28 children.
Rescuers emphasize that in most cases, people die on the water due to their own carelessness.
