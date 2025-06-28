Horrific statistics: In June, 98 people drowned in Ukraine, 8 of them children

In Ukraine, 98 people died on the water in June, including 8 children, reports UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

According to rescuers, in the last week alone, water claimed the lives of 9 people, including 2 children. In particular, recently in the Kharkiv region, divers recovered the body of a 13-year-old boy who disappeared while swimming in the river. In total, since the beginning of the year, 467 people have died on water bodies, including 28 children.

Rescuers emphasize that in most cases, people die on the water due to their own carelessness.

