A 15-year-old girl drowned while swimming in Mykolaiv

In Mykolaiv, in the Namyv microdistrict, a 15-year-old girl disappeared today while a group of teenagers was resting on the water. Her body was later found in the reservoir. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

According to the SES, the body of the deceased girl was found by divers 50 meters from the shore.

Another 13-year-old girl was rescued by a local resident. Later she was examined by doctors.

The circumstances of the tragedy are being выясняются by law enforcement officers.

According to the SES, since the beginning of the year 289 people have died on the water, including 20 children, of which in May - 59 people, including 3 children, the most common cause of drowning is carelessness.