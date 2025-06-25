An 11-year-old girl drowned in Kharkiv region

An 11-year-old girl drowned while swimming in the Lopan River in the Kharkiv region, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

The incident occurred near a hydraulic structure, in a place not suitable for swimming.

Rescuers pulled the child's body from the water. Investigators are currently investigating the circumstances of the tragedy – reported in the State Emergency Service.

Rescuers reminded of the mandatory observance of safety rules.

Dear citizens! Be careful while relaxing on the water. To make it safe for you and your children, strictly follow the rules – noted in the department.

Main recommendations:

• do not swim in unfamiliar places;

• avoid areas with fast currents;

• do not enter the water while intoxicated;

• do not swim alone;

• enter the water carefully, checking the bottom;

• constantly monitor children while swimming.

The State Emergency Service especially emphasized the danger of swimming in water bodies in de-occupied territories.

Remember: swimming in water bodies in de-occupied territories and in places where active hostilities took place is strictly prohibited due to the high mine danger! Take care of yourself and your loved ones! – stated in the department.

