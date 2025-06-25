$41.790.08
Zelenskyy revealed details of the meeting with Trump: covered all truly significant issues
01:56 PM • 562 views
Zelenskyy revealed details of the meeting with Trump: covered all truly significant issues
01:08 PM • 8514 views
NATO will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to Alliance membership - Rutte
12:15 PM • 20763 views
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Exclusive
10:31 AM • 34060 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 52773 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
June 24, 05:47 PM • 71678 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 103286 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 12:48 PM • 100545 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 114598 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 121252 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
An 11-year-old girl drowned in Kharkiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

In Kharkiv region, an 11-year-old girl drowned in the Lopan River in a place not suitable for swimming near a hydraulic structure. Rescuers of the State Emergency Service pulled out the body of the child, the circumstances of the tragedy are being established.

An 11-year-old girl drowned in Kharkiv region

An 11-year-old girl drowned while swimming in the Lopan River in the Kharkiv region, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

The incident occurred near a hydraulic structure, in a place not suitable for swimming.

Rescuers pulled the child's body from the water. Investigators are currently investigating the circumstances of the tragedy 

– reported in the State Emergency Service.

Rescuers reminded of the mandatory observance of safety rules.

Dear citizens! Be careful while relaxing on the water. To make it safe for you and your children, strictly follow the rules 

– noted in the department.

Main recommendations:

• do not swim in unfamiliar places;

• avoid areas with fast currents;

• do not enter the water while intoxicated;

• do not swim alone;

• enter the water carefully, checking the bottom;

• constantly monitor children while swimming.

The State Emergency Service especially emphasized the danger of swimming in water bodies in de-occupied territories.

Remember: swimming in water bodies in de-occupied territories and in places where active hostilities took place is strictly prohibited due to the high mine danger! Take care of yourself and your loved ones! 

– stated in the department.

A 15-year-old girl drowned while swimming in Mykolaiv05.06.25, 19:23

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

Crimes and emergencies
Kharkiv Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
