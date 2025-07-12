Tree fell on a child in Kharkiv: 7-year-old girl hospitalized

A child was injured in Kharkiv during bad weather. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, informs UNN.

Details

He clarified that a tree fell on a 7-year-old girl in the Osnovianskyi district of the city.

The child was hospitalized. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance - Syniehubov said.

He urged Kharkiv residents and residents of the region to be vigilant and careful near trees and power lines.

Recall

As a result of bad weather in the village of Pershotravneve, Zmiiv community, a tree fell on a 56-year-old woman, killing her. Three more people were injured as a result of a roof collapse in a private house in the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv.

