Tree fell on a child in Kharkiv: 7-year-old girl hospitalized
Kyiv • UNN
In Kharkiv, a 7-year-old girl was injured due to a falling tree in the Osnovianskyi district. The child was hospitalized, and medics are providing the necessary assistance.
A child was injured in Kharkiv during bad weather. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, informs UNN.
Details
He clarified that a tree fell on a 7-year-old girl in the Osnovianskyi district of the city.
The child was hospitalized. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance
He urged Kharkiv residents and residents of the region to be vigilant and careful near trees and power lines.
Recall
As a result of bad weather in the village of Pershotravneve, Zmiiv community, a tree fell on a 56-year-old woman, killing her. Three more people were injured as a result of a roof collapse in a private house in the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv.
