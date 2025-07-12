Like an apocalypse: bad weather knocked down trees in Kharkiv, and lightning, probably, struck a substation

Bad weather hit Kharkiv. Social media reports fallen trees and a possible lightning strike on a substation, UNN reports.

"It's like an apocalypse in the city," Kharkiv public pages report.

Users report that lightning likely struck a substation, and there are also problems with lighting in the city center. However, this information has not yet been confirmed.

"It is already known for sure about fallen trees near the circle on Haharina and near Nikolsky," the report says.

