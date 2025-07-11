$41.770.07
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
July 10, 04:18 PM
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
July 10, 01:33 PM
Ukraine attracted 10 billion euros: Zelenskyy announced that 200 agreements were signed at the Recovery Conference
Exclusive
July 10, 01:06 PM
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
July 10, 11:35 AM
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission
July 10, 10:35 AM
EU launches a new fund for Ukraine's reconstruction and announced the possibility of attracting up to €10 billion
July 10, 09:06 AM
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Bad weather paralyzed Cherkasy region: fallen trees and de-energized villages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

A strong thunderstorm and squally wind caused trees to fall in Cherkasy, complicating traffic. In the Zolotonosha community, the storm damaged roofs and tore down power lines, leaving all villages without electricity.

Bad weather paralyzed Cherkasy region: fallen trees and de-energized villages

In Cherkasy and the region, due to bad weather, trees were felled and traffic was complicated the day before. This was reported by UNN with reference to the message of the city council and local media.

Details

The city council noted that a strong thunderstorm, heavy rain, and squally wind caused damage in Cherkasy.

In various parts of the city, fallen trees and broken branches created obstacles to movement

- the message says.

Meanwhile, strong winds in the Zolotonosha community caused significant damage. As a result of the storm, trees were felled, roofs of residential and non-residential buildings were damaged, and power lines were torn.

All villages of the community were left without electricity

- said Oleksandr Florenko, deputy mayor of Zolotonosha.

Recall

In the Kyiv region, due to a storm, thunderstorm, hail, and rain, more than 57,000 customers in six communities were left without power the day before.

Lviv suffers from large-scale flooding due to heavy rain: in some places, the water reaches almost 3 meters10.07.25, 09:16 • 39976 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

