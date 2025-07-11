Bad weather paralyzed Cherkasy region: fallen trees and de-energized villages

In Cherkasy and the region, due to bad weather, trees were felled and traffic was complicated the day before. This was reported by UNN with reference to the message of the city council and local media.

Details

The city council noted that a strong thunderstorm, heavy rain, and squally wind caused damage in Cherkasy.

In various parts of the city, fallen trees and broken branches created obstacles to movement - the message says.

Meanwhile, strong winds in the Zolotonosha community caused significant damage. As a result of the storm, trees were felled, roofs of residential and non-residential buildings were damaged, and power lines were torn.

All villages of the community were left without electricity - said Oleksandr Florenko, deputy mayor of Zolotonosha.

Recall

In the Kyiv region, due to a storm, thunderstorm, hail, and rain, more than 57,000 customers in six communities were left without power the day before.

