Nepal restricts permits to climb Mount Everest

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 30618 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 27039 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 34011 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 27082 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 24203 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252683 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227130 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213049 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238735 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225432 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 96317 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69345 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75871 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113374 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114250 views
Nepal restricts permits to climb Mount Everest

Nepal restricts permits to climb Mount Everest

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27169 views

The Supreme Court of Nepal has ordered the government to limit the number of permits to climb Mount Everest and other mountains, as well as to take measures to dispose of waste and preserve the mountain environment.

Nepal's Supreme Court has ordered the government to limit the number of climbing permits for Everest and other mountains. Expeditions are now preparing for the spring climbing season. This was reported by UNN with reference to France 24.

Details

Lawyer Deepak Bikram Mishra, who filed the motion to reduce the issuance of permits, said that the court responded to public concerns about Nepal's mountains and their natural environment.

He ordered a limit on the number of climbers... and measures to manage waste and preserve the mountain's environment

- Mishra said.

The summary of the judgment states that the carrying capacity of the mountains should be taken into account and the maximum number of permits should be set. The full text of the judgment has not been published, and the summary does not contain any specific restrictions on the issuance of permits.

The court also ruled to limit the use of helicopters to emergency rescue operations. In recent years, helicopters have often been used to transport mountaineering teams to base camps, crossing dangerous terrain.

The President of the Nepal Mountaineering Association, Nima Nuru Sherpa, emphasized that such decisions should be made after careful analysis and consultation with stakeholders.

It is unclear how this will affect the industry. We don't know on what basis the limits will be set and how they will be distributed among forwarding operators

- Sherpa said.

Add

The Himalayan republic is home to eight of the ten highest peaks in the world and welcomes hundreds of adventurers every spring, when temperatures are warm and winds are usually calm.

Nepal is currently issuing permits to anyone who applies and is willing to pay $11,000 to climb Everest, the world's highest peak, which is 8,850 meters above sea level. Last year, the country issued a record number of 478 permits to climb Everest.

Recall

Nepal will require all climbers to wear tracking chips while climbing Mount Everest to reduce search and rescue time.

Everest has a huge problem with garbage: in the future, climbers will have to descend with their own excrement09.02.24, 20:16 • 28763 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

News of the World
mount-everestMount Everest
nepalNepal
franceFrance

