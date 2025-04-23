The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the attack on Poltava: 3 people were injured, houses and infrastructure were damaged

On the night of April 23, Russian troops launched a massive drone strike on Poltava. Unfortunately, there are casualties. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The targets of this attack were exclusively civilian infrastructure. Residential areas, private enterprises, warehouses and garage cooperatives were hit.

As a result of the enemy attack, 3 people were injured. One of the drones fell in close proximity to a multi-story building, causing damage to the facade and knocking out windows in apartments.

Individual objects caught fire - fires broke out in several districts of the city. Rescuers are working at the scene, localizing the fire and clearing the rubble.

Also, SES specialists are present on the ground, providing psychological assistance to residents who found themselves at the epicenter of the attack. The elimination of the consequences of the shelling continues, and the authorities are clarifying the extent of the destruction.

In the Poltava region, air defense forces shot down a significant number of enemy UAVs.

