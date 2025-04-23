The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the attack on Poltava: 3 people were injured, houses and infrastructure were damaged

$41.380.02
47.770.74
ukenru
The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
April 22, 06:22 PM • 18557 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 38684 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 70796 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 81799 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 102818 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 158131 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 120708 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 226578 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 119379 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 85415 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+13°
0m/s
49%
750 mm
Popular news

The White House has confirmed that Witkoff will meet with Putin again this week

April 22, 06:10 PM • 5194 views

In Kharkiv, the number of victims has increased to 11 due to a Russian drone attack

April 22, 06:12 PM • 10010 views

As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, the number of victims has increased to 38 - OVA

April 22, 06:58 PM • 3800 views

Explosions heard in Odesa - mayor

April 22, 07:56 PM • 3400 views

Trump administration liquidates group investigating Russian war crimes against Ukraine -The Washington Post

01:42 AM • 6198 views
Publications

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 43999 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 70796 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 65872 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM • 158131 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 127118 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Marco Rubio

Jonas Gahr Støre

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

London

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 14939 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 15435 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 46358 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 38001 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 83584 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Financial Times

TikTok

ChatGPT

MIM-104 Patriot

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the attack on Poltava: 3 people were injured, houses and infrastructure were damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1214 views

On the night of April 23, the Russians massively attacked Poltava with drones, injuring three people. Residential areas, businesses and other civilian infrastructure were under attack.

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the attack on Poltava: 3 people were injured, houses and infrastructure were damaged

On the night of April 23, Russian troops launched a massive drone strike on Poltava. Unfortunately, there are casualties. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The targets of this attack were exclusively civilian infrastructure. Residential areas, private enterprises, warehouses and garage cooperatives were hit. 

As a result of the enemy attack, 3 people were injured. One of the drones fell in close proximity to a multi-story building, causing damage to the facade and knocking out windows in apartments. 

Individual objects caught fire - fires broke out in several districts of the city. Rescuers are working at the scene, localizing the fire and clearing the rubble. 

Also, SES specialists are present on the ground, providing psychological assistance to residents who found themselves at the epicenter of the attack. The elimination of the consequences of the shelling continues, and the authorities are clarifying the extent of the destruction.

Recall

In the Poltava region, air defense forces shot down a significant number of enemy UAVs.

In the Poltava region, air defense shot down a significant number of enemy drones - OVA23.04.25, 02:08 • 1102 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Poltava
Brent
$67.83
Bitcoin
$92,877.90
S&P 500
$5,284.53
Tesla
$237.88
Газ TTF
$34.24
Золото
$3,364.14
Ethereum
$1,790.77