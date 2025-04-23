In the Poltava region, air defense shot down a significant number of enemy drones - OVA

"In the Poltava region, the air defense forces shot down a significant number of enemy air attack weapons." This was reported in his Telegram channel by the acting head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration (OVA) Volodymyr Kohut, reports UNN.

Details

On Wednesday, April 23, at 01:28, the acting head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Kohut, reported the downing of a large number of Russian drones.

The Russians attacked the Poltava region again. Air defense of eastern Ukraine is shooting down a significant number of enemy air attack weapons. The explosions that the people of Poltava heard were the result of shooting down drones, explosions of fragments of downed UAVs on the ground as a result of the fall, and also, unfortunately, hitting civilian infrastructure and enterprises. - the post reads

The official specified that there was no information about the victims at this minute.

"The air raid continues! Stay in shelters until the alarm is over! Take care of yourself and your loved ones," Kohut urged.

Let us remind you

On Wednesday night, Poltava was attacked by drones. Two districts of the city, including Podilskyi and Shevchenkivskyi, came under fire. According to preliminary data, explosions were recorded in areas near civilian objects in the industrial zone and in open areas.