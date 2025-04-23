In the Poltava region, air defense shot down a significant number of enemy drones - OVA

$41.380.02
The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
06:22 PM • 14970 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

05:32 PM • 28320 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 63433 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 76972 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 98335 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 155182 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 119651 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 226284 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 119049 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 85268 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 41085 views

April 22, 02:43 PM • 41085 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 13504 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 12954 views

Reserve+ will now send notifications if a person liable for military service is wanted by the TCC - Ministry of Defense

April 22, 04:39 PM • 19632 views

Rubio is not going to London for negotiations on the war in Ukraine: who will represent the USA

05:37 PM • 9554 views
Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 41112 views

April 22, 02:43 PM • 41112 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 63434 views

April 22, 01:40 PM • 63434 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 63833 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM • 155182 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 125132 views
In the Poltava region, air defense shot down a significant number of enemy drones - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

On the night of April 23, Russian drones attacked the Poltava region. Air defense shot down a significant number of targets, but there were hits on civilian infrastructure and enterprises, there is no information about casualties.

In the Poltava region, air defense shot down a significant number of enemy drones - OVA

"In the Poltava region, the air defense forces shot down a significant number of enemy air attack weapons." This was reported in his Telegram channel by the acting head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration (OVA) Volodymyr Kohut, reports UNN.

Details

On Wednesday, April 23, at 01:28, the acting head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Kohut, reported the downing of a large number of Russian drones.

The Russians attacked the Poltava region again. Air defense of eastern Ukraine is shooting down a significant number of enemy air attack weapons. The explosions that the people of Poltava heard were the result of shooting down drones, explosions of fragments of downed UAVs on the ground as a result of the fall, and also, unfortunately, hitting civilian infrastructure and enterprises.

- the post reads 

The official specified that there was no information about the victims at this minute.

"The air raid continues! Stay in shelters until the alarm is over! Take care of yourself and your loved ones," Kohut urged.

Let us remind you

On Wednesday night, Poltava was attacked by drones. Two districts of the city, including Podilskyi and Shevchenkivskyi, came under fire. According to preliminary data, explosions were recorded in areas near civilian objects in the industrial zone and in open areas.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Poltava
