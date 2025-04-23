Trump administration liquidates group investigating Russian war crimes against Ukraine -The Washington Post

The administration of US President Donald Trump has liquidated the interagency group that collected data on Russian war crimes against Ukraine. This was reported by The Washington Post with reference to sources, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that several initiatives aimed at bringing Moscow to justice for war crimes in Ukraine have been canceled, including the establishment of a bipartisan office of the National Intelligence Coordinator (ODNI).

Sources told the publication that the post of coordinator, who, according to the law, was to collect intelligence across the government about Russia's atrocities committed in Ukraine, was also eliminated earlier.

The position of coordinator on crimes... is intended to hold Putin accountable for the crimes he has committed against the Ukrainian people. This position was created by Congress on a bipartisan basis, and the administration must authorize anyone holding this position to perform their duties as required by law. - said Jason Crow, a Democrat.

According to three current and former officials, the interagency working group led by this coordinator has also been disbanded.

This is a very disturbing departure from the US commitment to hold accountable those responsible for war crimes and aggression, especially in the bloodiest conflict Europe has seen since World War II. - emphasized Eli Rosenbaum, former head of the war crimes group at the Department of Justice.

According to The Washington Post, information coordinated by ODNI was sent to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and other international bodies through the State Department's Office of Global Criminal Justice, which was established in the 1990s to advise the Secretary of State on war crimes and genocide.

This position was on the list of those proposed to be cut as part of a wide-ranging reorganization of the department announced Tuesday, April 22, by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Addition

The Trump administration has stopped funding an initiative that documented Russian war crimes, including a database on the deportation of Ukrainian children. The White House has banned the transfer of evidence to prosecutors.

On March 17, 2025, it became known that the United States is withdrawing from the multinational group investigating Russian crimes in Ukraine. This is a decision of the Trump administration, which is reallocating resources, despite the important role of the United States in WarCAT.

Recall

On Tuesday, April 22, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a reform that involves closing a number of international initiatives and dismissing a significant portion of the staff.