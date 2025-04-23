Trump administration liquidates group investigating Russian war crimes against Ukraine -The Washington Post

$41.380.02
47.770.74
ukenru
The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
April 22, 06:22 PM • 16406 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 32717 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 66782 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 79332 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 100549 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 156399 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 120191 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 226396 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 119219 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 85318 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+12°
0.6m/s
54%
750 mm
Popular news

Reserve+ will now send notifications if a person liable for military service is wanted by the TCC - Ministry of Defense

April 22, 04:39 PM • 21551 views

The US in London will propose to Kyiv to recognize Crimea as Russian and freeze the front - WP

April 22, 04:57 PM • 6918 views

After the ceasefire, Ukraine is ready for negotiations with Russia in any format - Zelenskyy

April 22, 04:59 PM • 6122 views

Rubio is not going to London for negotiations on the war in Ukraine: who will represent the USA

April 22, 05:37 PM • 10947 views

In Kharkiv, the number of victims has increased to 11 due to a Russian drone attack

April 22, 06:12 PM • 6444 views
Publications

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 42558 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 66782 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 64597 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM • 156399 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 125853 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Marco Rubio

Jonas Gahr Støre

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

London

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 14200 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 14778 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 45736 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 37457 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 83080 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Financial Times

TikTok

ChatGPT

MIM-104 Patriot

Trump administration liquidates group investigating Russian war crimes against Ukraine -The Washington Post

Kyiv • UNN

 • 522 views

The Trump administration eliminated an interagency group that collected data on Russian war crimes. Several initiatives designed to hold Moscow accountable have also been canceled.

Trump administration liquidates group investigating Russian war crimes against Ukraine -The Washington Post

The administration of US President Donald Trump has liquidated the interagency group that collected data on Russian war crimes against Ukraine. This was reported by The Washington Post with reference to sources, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that several initiatives aimed at bringing Moscow to justice for war crimes in Ukraine have been canceled, including the establishment of a bipartisan office of the National Intelligence Coordinator (ODNI).

Sources told the publication that the post of coordinator, who, according to the law, was to collect intelligence across the government about Russia's atrocities committed in Ukraine, was also eliminated earlier.

The position of coordinator on crimes... is intended to hold Putin accountable for the crimes he has committed against the Ukrainian people. This position was created by Congress on a bipartisan basis, and the administration must authorize anyone holding this position to perform their duties as required by law.

- said Jason Crow, a Democrat.

According to three current and former officials, the interagency working group led by this coordinator has also been disbanded.

This is a very disturbing departure from the US commitment to hold accountable those responsible for war crimes and aggression, especially in the bloodiest conflict Europe has seen since World War II.

- emphasized Eli Rosenbaum, former head of the war crimes group at the Department of Justice.

According to The Washington Post, information coordinated by ODNI was sent to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and other international bodies through the State Department's Office of Global Criminal Justice, which was established in the 1990s to advise the Secretary of State on war crimes and genocide.

This position was on the list of those proposed to be cut as part of a wide-ranging reorganization of the department announced Tuesday, April 22, by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Addition

The Trump administration has stopped funding an initiative that documented Russian war crimes, including a database on the deportation of Ukrainian children. The White House has banned the transfer of evidence to prosecutors.

On March 17, 2025, it became known that the United States is withdrawing from the multinational group investigating Russian crimes in Ukraine. This is a decision of the Trump administration, which is reallocating resources, despite the important role of the United States in WarCAT.

Recall

On Tuesday, April 22, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a reform that involves closing a number of international initiatives and dismissing a significant portion of the staff.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$67.83
Bitcoin
$92,650.20
S&P 500
$5,284.53
Tesla
$237.88
Газ TTF
$34.24
Золото
$3,388.56
Ethereum
$1,763.94