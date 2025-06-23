Assassination attempt on Gordon: two agency networks operated in Ukraine, one coordinated by former MP Hrushevsky

$41.830.15
48.200.34
ukenru
Chernyshov said he was served with a notice of suspicion
Exclusive
02:03 PM • 3546 views
Chernyshov said he was served with a notice of suspicion
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 30643 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
12:56 PM • 24913 views
The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelenskyy: one was planned on the territory of the OP, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport
12:19 PM • 54839 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 38883 views
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
June 23, 07:05 AM • 89964 views
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
June 23, 06:23 AM • 59294 views
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine
Exclusive
June 22, 04:24 PM • 93912 views
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
Exclusive
June 22, 03:59 PM • 128120 views
The price of oil could double: expert explains the threat of closing the Strait of Hormuz
Exclusive
June 22, 03:12 PM • 97775 views
Enemy shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground on June 22: the attack was carried out with an Iskander M missile - Spokesman for the Ground Forces
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3.1m/s
53%
747mm
Popular news
"God saved": a Russian missile hit the house of Antytila frontman Taras TopoliaJune 23, 05:44 AM • 50779 views
In Poland, a man was detained who held and beat a Ukrainian woman for nine daysJune 23, 07:47 AM • 41284 views
Rescue efforts completed in Kramatorsk after Russian strike: five people killed10:41 AM • 33726 views
Head of the SSU revealed some details of the "Spiderweb" special operation12:28 PM • 24021 views
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform bill01:36 PM • 15353 views
Publications
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform bill01:36 PM • 15457 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 30656 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures12:19 PM • 54850 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 322908 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 378313 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Igor Klymenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denis Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
New Zealand
The Hague
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne Ramsay02:13 PM • 3108 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 106849 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 231626 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 105318 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 106264 views
Actual
Facebook
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Boeing AH-64 Apache
Nord Stream 2
Tomahawk (missile family)

Assassination attempt on Gordon: two agency networks operated in Ukraine, one coordinated by former MP Hrushevsky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3058 views

The SBU prevented two assassination attempts on the well-known journalist Dmytro Gordon. At least two agency networks were involved in the operations, one of which was coordinated by former regional MP Vitaliy Hrushevsky, and the other by a Dagestani criminal group.

Assassination attempt on Gordon: two agency networks operated in Ukraine, one coordinated by former MP Hrushevsky

Two russian agent networks operated in Ukraine, in particular, to assassinate journalist Dmytro Gordon. One of the networks was headed by former regional people's deputy Vitaliy Hrushevskyi.

Vasyl Maliuk, head of the SSU, said this during a conversation with journalists, UNN reports.

Gordon triggers Russians. He has a large category of viewers who are in Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories. Two networks worked on Gordon, which we can talk about. The first network was headed by a former regional people's deputy, now imprisoned, originally from Poltava region. The ex-people's deputy in question is Hrushevskyi Vitaliy Anatoliiovych

- Maliuk said. 

According to him, he carried out visual surveillance, the fsb instructed him, and also brought in several assistants. Among them were journalists, but they were not fully in contact with the fsb, although they performed separate tasks. And then they made a deal, and gave us detailed testimony. 

The idea was to use an IED (improvised explosive device) or organize a missile and shahed strike. But only if Dmytro Gordon's presence in the relevant building was 100% confirmed. They were doing this for a long time. For surveillance, they used, among other things, technical means, including video recorders (a car with an online video recorder was parked opposite the office). They watched when Dmytro arrived and left. They "trampled" near his house, and for us, as professionals, it was on the surface

- Maliuk said.

Gordon's murder was being prepared: SBU exposes Russian FSB agent network coordinated by former MP03.09.24, 13:23 • 11043 views

Maliuk noted that the SBU at that moment was already documenting, as this ex-people's deputy organized other sabotages and was in the field of view for organizing the undermining of a railway track in Poltava region.

When we started analyzing the information comprehensively, we realized that they were at the stage of further intelligence. In parallel, there was another group, this is the Dagestani ethno-national criminal community, which was used by the fsb. The leader of this group in Russia was given an appropriate legend. He is wanted there, allegedly in bad relations with the law enforcement system, with the fsb. He was sent here long before the full-scale war. He constantly performed fsb tasks, did it very professionally, very covertly

- Maliuk noted.

The head of the SBU reported that in Ukraine, the leader of this group entered into a relationship with the daughter of a former high-ranking official of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in order to expand his capabilities.

Russia gave him money to organize a taxi service for cover and surveillance of objects, equipping all cars with video recorders. He developed Gordon's routes, locations, and residences, methods, and means of possible liquidation. He was looking for a motorcycle for one of the liquidation options. If Dmytro was alone, they planned to kill him with a short pistol, if with a guard - with a long weapon, that is, an automatic rifle, and then finish him off with a pistol

- Maliuk said.

According to him, this group has also been detained, they are giving testimony. The leader of the group admitted the fact of cooperation with russian special services and preparing an assassination attempt on Gordon. For Gordon's murder, the fsb promised them a fee - 400 thousand dollars. Maliuk states that Gordon has a very large audience. He is watched and listened to in Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories ("DNR/LNR", Zaporizhzhia, Kherson regions).

He works a lot, many people watched and watch him. He expresses pro-Ukrainian views sincerely and openly, which he "pulls" over the heads of Russians. Our Gordon triggers them specifically. The Putin regime considers him the main propagandist of Ukraine. In 2023, Putin signed an order giving instructions to organize terrorist acts in Ukraine, including this one and all those we talked about today. To create "diversionary noise" in Ukraine.

- Maliuk claims.

"The situation was complicated": Maliuk on the assassination attempt on Sternenko23.06.25, 16:17 • 852 views

In addition, Maliuk spoke about preventing an assassination attempt on RDC fighter Illia Bohdanov. 

This same Dagestani wing "hunted" for Bohdanov Illia, he currently serves in the RDC in the HUR. He is a former fsb officer who chose Ukraine, recognized Putin as an aggressor, and today lives and fights in Ukraine

- Maliuk stated.

Addition

The counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine prevented a repeated assassination attempt on Ukrainian journalist Dmytro Gordon. As a result of a multi-stage special operation in Kyiv, four fsb agent-combat groups and their coordinator, who were preparing a contract killing, were simultaneously detained. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Poltava Oblast
Vasyl Malyuk
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9