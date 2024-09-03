Gordon's murder was being prepared: SBU exposes Russian FSB agent network coordinated by former MP

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121874 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 125194 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 204535 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156832 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154658 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143705 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 201405 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112509 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189754 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105155 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 60899 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 72377 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 45067 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 100369 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 81288 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 204535 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 201405 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189754 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 216361 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 204279 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 4944 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 29230 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 151244 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150421 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154434 views
Actual
Gordon's murder was being prepared: SBU exposes Russian FSB agent network coordinated by former MP

Gordon's murder was being prepared: SBU exposes Russian FSB agent network coordinated by former MP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11009 views

One of the tasks of the detainees was to collect data on Ukrainian figures who were of interest to the Russian special services. In particular, the enemy tried to obtain information about the places of residence and visits, daily schedule and social circle of certain individuals.

Law enforcement officers exposed an agent network of the elite unit of the Russian Federal Security Service, the Department of Counterintelligence Operations, in Kyiv . This was stated by the Security Service of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The group of four saboteurs was coordinated by a former MP from the banned Party of Regions. During a multi-stage special operation, SBU officers detained all four agents, including the former MP.

According to the materials of the proceedings, another task of the network was to collect data on Ukrainian figures who were of interest to the Russian special service. In particular, the enemy tried to obtain data on the places of residence and visits, daily schedule and social circle of certain individuals. All this was done with the aim of further physical elimination of these figures. Among those for whom the Russian special services were preparing a contract killing was Ukrainian journalist Dmytro Gordon

- the SBU summarized. 

During the searches, the SBU found and seized communications equipment and electronic devices with evidence of reconnaissance and subversive activities in favor of Russia.

All four detainees are currently in custody. Depending on the crimes committed, they were served a notice of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Art. 111 (high treason);. Art. 113 (sabotage);. Art. 258 (terrorist act)

- law enforcement officers summarized. 

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. Comprehensive measures are underway to bring to justice the officers of the FSB Department of Counterintelligence Operations, whose identities have already been established by the SBU.

Addendum

According to the case, this agent network was engaged in intelligence and sabotage work on the territory of Ukraine. In addition to the ex-MP, the network included a sabotage perpetrator, a supplier of explosive devices, and an agent specializing in surveillance.

Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicles were set on fire by order of Russia: SBU exposes group of saboteurs02.09.24, 13:14 • 21315 views

According to the investigation, in case of successful completion of hostile tasks, the former MP planned to expand his network and carry out sabotage virtually throughout Ukraine.

Investigators found out that the agents planned a series of explosions on Ukrzaliznytsia tracks to disrupt the logistics of the Defense Forces. In particular, the Russian secret service set them a task: to blow up one of the tracks in Kyiv region. The Ukrainian Armed Forces use it to transport equipment and personnel to the frontline regions. However, the SBU managed to prevent the sabotage.

Recall

SBU CI detained another informant of Russian military intelligence in Mykolaiv. The offender was collecting coordinates of targets for a new series of missile and drone strikes on the city. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising