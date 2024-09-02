Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicles were set on fire by order of Russia: SBU exposes group of saboteurs

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:29 PM • 129571 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 134771 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 222025 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 165631 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160481 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146127 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 211177 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112728 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 198255 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105244 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 100209 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 109684 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 106567 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 90428 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 81397 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 222025 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 211177 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 198255 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 224565 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 212183 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 51300 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 81397 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154975 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153926 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157824 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicles were set on fire by order of Russia: SBU exposes group of saboteurs

Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicles were set on fire by order of Russia: SBU exposes group of saboteurs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21316 views

In Kherson, Odesa and Mykolaiv, the organizer and three members of a criminal group that set fire to the official vehicles of the Defense Forces were detained. The criminals acted on the order of the Russian Federal Security Service and managed to damage five vehicles.

Law enforcement officers exposed a group of criminals who carried out arson attacks in several regions of Ukraine on the orders of the Russian Federation. This was stated by the Security Service, reports UNN.

Details

As a result of a special operation in Kherson, Odesa and Mykolaiv, the organizer and three members of a criminal group coordinated by the FSB were detained.

Investigators found out that on the instructions of the Russian special services , their accomplices set fire to the official vehicles of the Defense Forces. The enemy's priority targets were military pickup trucks involved in combat missions.

The group's coordinator was a former prisoner from Kherson region who had previously served a sentence for drug trafficking. He involved his partner and two other criminals he met while in prison in the illegal activity.

According to the investigation, the organizer of the criminal group came to the attention of the FSB while he was still in prison. After his release, the former prisoner was remotely contacted by a representative of the Russian special service and offered him cooperation for money.

During the searches at the detainees' addresses, a Kalashnikov rifle, a pistol with ammunition, F-1 and RGD-5 grenades, flash drives, a video camera and mobile phones with evidence of the crimes were seized.

Under the guise of a forestry worker, he spied on Kharkiv defenders: an agent of the Russian30.08.24, 10:28 • 17270 views

The defendants have been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations during a special period, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy)

- the SBU said. 

The attackers are in custody. They face up to 8 years in prison. The issue of additional qualification of the detainees' criminal actions is being resolved.

Addendum

According to the investigation, the defendants "toured" three regional centers at once. There, they first tracked the cars of Ukrainian defenders and then "coordinated" potential targets with a Russian curator. 

After he gave the go-ahead, the perpetrators would arrive at military vehicle parking lots at night and set them on fire.

The defendants recorded the fire with a mini-video camera and then passed it on to the coordinator, who was supposed to send reports to the FSB, on flash drives.

The attackers managed to set fire to five vehicles of the Defense Forces.

SBU officers detained the group's leader and his partner in Odesa, and two of the arsonists in Kherson.

Recall

SBU CI detained another Russian military intelligence informant in Mykolaiv. The offender was collecting coordinates of targets for a new series of missile and drone strikes on the city. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies

