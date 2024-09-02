Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicles were set on fire by order of Russia: SBU exposes group of saboteurs

Law enforcement officers exposed a group of criminals who carried out arson attacks in several regions of Ukraine on the orders of the Russian Federation. This was stated by the Security Service, reports UNN.

Details

As a result of a special operation in Kherson, Odesa and Mykolaiv, the organizer and three members of a criminal group coordinated by the FSB were detained.

Investigators found out that on the instructions of the Russian special services , their accomplices set fire to the official vehicles of the Defense Forces. The enemy's priority targets were military pickup trucks involved in combat missions.

The group's coordinator was a former prisoner from Kherson region who had previously served a sentence for drug trafficking. He involved his partner and two other criminals he met while in prison in the illegal activity.

According to the investigation, the organizer of the criminal group came to the attention of the FSB while he was still in prison. After his release, the former prisoner was remotely contacted by a representative of the Russian special service and offered him cooperation for money.

During the searches at the detainees' addresses, a Kalashnikov rifle, a pistol with ammunition, F-1 and RGD-5 grenades, flash drives, a video camera and mobile phones with evidence of the crimes were seized.

The defendants have been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations during a special period, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy) - the SBU said.

The attackers are in custody. They face up to 8 years in prison. The issue of additional qualification of the detainees' criminal actions is being resolved.

Addendum

According to the investigation, the defendants "toured" three regional centers at once. There, they first tracked the cars of Ukrainian defenders and then "coordinated" potential targets with a Russian curator.

After he gave the go-ahead, the perpetrators would arrive at military vehicle parking lots at night and set them on fire.

The defendants recorded the fire with a mini-video camera and then passed it on to the coordinator, who was supposed to send reports to the FSB, on flash drives.

The attackers managed to set fire to five vehicles of the Defense Forces.

SBU officers detained the group's leader and his partner in Odesa, and two of the arsonists in Kherson.

Recall

SBU CI detained another Russian military intelligence informant in Mykolaiv. The offender was collecting coordinates of targets for a new series of missile and drone strikes on the city.