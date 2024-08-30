Under the guise of a forestry worker, he spied on Kharkiv defenders: an agent of the Russian

The SBU and the State Bureau of Investigation detained another Russian military intelligence agent in Kharkiv. The offender was an employee of a local forestry who spied on Ukrainian troops defending the regional center. This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports .

To collect intelligence, the suspect recorded the locations of the Armed Forces units under the guise of working detours on the territory of the state forestry. It is documented that during reconnaissance raids he covertly monitored checkpoints and fortifications of Ukrainian defenders, - the statement said.

Details

Law enforcement officers note that in addition to the coordinates of military facilities, he additionally tried to establish the approximate number of personnel and types of weapons there. The offender plotted the information on Google maps to prepare a "report" to the Russian secret service.

SBU CI officers exposed the offender in advance, documented his criminal actions in stages and detained him in his own home together with the SBI. At the same time, comprehensive measures were taken to secure the positions of the Armed Forces.

According to the investigation, the agent communicated with the occupiers through his acquaintance, who left for Russia at the beginning of the full-scale war and began to cooperate with Russia.

The activities of the "liaison" were coordinated by a staff member of the main department of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (better known as the game). An anonymous chat in a popular messenger was used to communicate with the agent.

During the search, a cell phone with evidence of his intelligence and subversive activities in favor of Russia was seized from him.

Investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

